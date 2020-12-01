North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday announced that it will hold a special election on March 2, 2021 to fill the non-partisan at-large council seat vacated by former councilor Bob Cavanaugh, who is retiring to move closer to family in Virginia.

The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will certify the results on March 4, and any runoff election will be held on March 16.

The term for the winner of the election will last from March 2021 until November, 2021.

Filing for the seat opens at noon on Dec. 18, 2020 and will remain open until noon on Dec. 30, 2020. Candidates may file at North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

To vote in the special election, a resident must register by Jan. 29, 2021.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at the following precincts:

• Windy Hill 1 Precinct - Windy Hill Fire Station #3 (33rd Avenue South)

• Windy Hill 2 Precinct - Fire Station #5 (Barefoot Resort)

• Crescent Beach Precinct - J. Bryan Floyd Community Center (Possum Trot Road)

• Ocean Drive 1 Precinct - Fire Station #1 (2nd Avenue South)

• Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephens Episcopal Church (11th Avenue North)

• Cherry Grove 1 Precinct - Chapel by the Sea Church (Sea Mountain Highway)

• Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station #4 (Little River Neck Road)

• Wampee Precinct (Park Pointe residents only) - Riverside Elementary School (1283 Highway 57 South, Little River)

• Nixons 1 Precinct (Grande Harbour residents only) - North Myrtle Beach High School (3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River)

For more information about how to file, contact City Clerk Allison Galbreath at 843-280-5604 or at akgalbreath@nmb.us.