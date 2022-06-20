A room full of irate golf cart owners packed the North Myrtle Beach City Council chambers Monday night to let the council know how they feel about being banned from Main Street on Thursday nights.
But the council meeting ran unusually long and many of them had to leave before airing their complaints because state law prohibits golf carts from being on the road after 8 p.m.
For years, golf carts could park in the middle of Main Street on Thursday evenings for the Music on Main concert series. But this year the city has banned them from gathering in their usual spot. The area is now a designated pedestrian zone.
City officials said last week that after consulting with businesses in the area and realizing the carts would be on the streets after the 8 p.m., the decision was made to halt the practice. The concerts run from 7-9 p.m.
A small group of cart owners came to a special called city council meeting last week but they were not allowed to address the council because comments were limited to issues dealing with the city budget. They vowed to come back this week in larger numbers.
On Monday night, Ray Collins said his plea was simple, “Let us go back to Music on Main.”
Collins suggested starting the concerts at 6 p.m. to give the golf carts a chance to be off the streets in time. He said the golf cart owners and riders patronize the businesses nearby and that some business owners have complained about a loss of business on Thursday night compared to previous years.
He received a loud ovation when he presented the council with a petition of over 200 names asking the city to reverse the policy.
City resident Tim Moriarty said he’s rarely missed a Thursday night concert and he actually moved east of U.S. 17 about 12 years ago in order to be able to ride his golf cart to Main Street.
“I moved here for the lifestyle the city had and this impacts our lives,” he said.
Steve Rodgerson said that in previous years the golf carts were told to make an emergency lane along one side of their parking area.
“With the chairs there now,” he said, “the emergency lane is gone.”
Two residents said they ride golf carts to the concerts because of their or their family members’ disabilities.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the accessibility issue for those with disabilities is being addressed but the decision to ban the golf carts was made after consultations with public safety officials and some of the main business owners in the area. Last week, the city said some businesses were complaining of not getting foot traffic during the concerts.
But John Engonidis, owner of Georgio’s Famous Pizza, said he “loved the golf cart crowd and the music."
"We get business from them,” he said.
On Monday night, city manager Mike Mahaney said he made the call to ban the golf carts this year after talking with public safety, council members and some major property owners.
“Harold Worley said when the concerts are from 7-9 p.m. at the current location, he makes an extra $6,000 a night,” Mahaney said.
Worley could not be reached for comment.
As to the number of golf carts removed by the ban, Mahaney said the majority of golf cart owners in the city are not being affected.
“The area only holds a hundred or so carts and there are 6,000 registered golf carts in the city,” he said.
No action was taken at the meeting so the Thursday night Main Street ban remains in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.