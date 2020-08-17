North Myrtle Beach council will discuss a proposed short-term rental ordinance during a city hall workshop on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The workshop will be open to the public.

Council first began discussing the ordinance in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic changed its focus. On Monday, the city released the first draft of its rental ordinance.

The proposed ordinance creates two classes of short-term rentals, which are overnight accommodations for a period of less than 30 days in return for payment or "other consideration."

Class 1 is a single family home, duplex, or townhouse, including individual rooms within a house. Class 2 includes a dwelling unit within a multi-family structure. Hotels, motels, lodging and boarding houses are not included in the definition.

All short term rentals would be required to observe "quiet hours" between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The proposed ordinance requires everyone operating short-term rental to apply for an annual $100 permit to operate the rental, in addition to their business license, and must renew the permit at least 60 days before it expires.

After a person applies for the permit and pays the $100, the city will send an inspector to the property to verify that the application information is correct, after which the permit will be approved or rejected. Class 2 rentals are exempt from the inspection process.

The new document lays out strict occupancy requirements: no more more than 2.5 overnight guests are allowed per available parking space, and overnight hours are defined as midnight to 6 a.m.

Parking spaces do not include grass and landscape beds, although spaces covered with gravel, stone, granite, or pavers are allowed.

If the rental is in an area where street parking is allowed, the permit-holder can not reserve sections of the street for guests.

Each rental unit must provide instructions for private off-site parking if the number of cars exceeds the legal parking capacity.

The proposal says that trash collection for Class 1 rentals will be served by the city with on-site containers and rate schedules set by the sanitation department depending on the amount service required, and approved in the city budget. Class 2 rentals will use their existing commercial trash collection provided by the property manager.

All short-term rentals must have operating smoke detectors inside and outside of each sleeping area, the ordinance says, and must meet all applicable fire codes.

Class 1 rentals would have to post signs outside with the maximum overnight occupancy, and the contact information for the "responsible party" in charge of the rental permit.

All classes of rentals would have to have interior signs with the responsible party contact info, the street address for the unit, the maximum overnight occupancy, contact info for the police department, the maximum number of cars allowed to park on-site and other information.

The "responsible party" must be a person that can respond to complaints and arrive on the property within 30 minutes of a complaint if necessary.

The ordinance does not address zoning issues.

If a permit-holder breaks the city's ordinances too often, he or she could have the rental permit revoked under a "strike" system.

To read the full ordinance and more information regarding signage, advertising and the "strike" system, click here.

