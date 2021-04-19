In response to complaints of overflowing trashcans and stinky, aging garbage at residential short-term rentals, North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday passed final reading of an ordinance to increase the monthly fee for trash pickup at those properties and to increase the frequency of pickup.

The city will increase trash pickup at those rental properties up to four times a week, on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as needed, along the beachfront route and neighborhoods with short-term rentals.

The monthly fee for rolling garbage cans at short-term rentals will increase from $37 a month to $80, with another $65 tacked on if the city thinks the property needs a second trash can.

The fee hike will only affect the rental properties, and the city will use business license records to identify the short-term rental units and raise the fees for those properties.

“We had thousands of complaints last year about noise, trash, parking, and this is a way of us addressing the issues with trash in neighborhoods where houses are rented and people are living around them,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “No one in our city who lives here wants to have a bunch of trash laying on the ground and a bunch of trash blown all over the place. So to correct the problem, we’re having to add extra days.”

The change is part of council’s effort to address the individual symptoms of the city’s large short-term rental industry. Council already passed ordinances aimed at cracking down on fireworks and noise complaints in general, and Hatley has said the city plans to address parking issues also.