North Myrtle Beach’s 2019 budget of $119 million proposes a 7.9 mil property tax increase over the next 8 years to pay back a $4.25 million short-term loan the city used to buy 96 acres to add to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, and to build new amenities on the park.
Before the purchase, the park was 162 acres.
One mil is the equivalent of a $10 tax on a $250,000 home, so the proposed tax increase would raise a homeowner’s tax bill by $158 for a $500,000 house.
The increase would bring the city’s current millage rate of 37.1 mils up to 45 mils, which is just over what city residents had previously been spending for 8 years to pay for the initial buildout of the sports park. The city dropped the millage rate last year after paying off a $15 million bond that helped pay for the park.
The city is proposing to use the new funds to pay for a menu option of new features, including seven new soccer fields, six new ballfields and a batting cage, shuffleboard and bocce ball spaces, a splash pad with several large waterslides and a family entertainment center to house a proposed 56-piece arcade and interactive obstacle course.
Parks and Recreation Director John Bullard presented council with the different options and a cost analysis broken down by phases during the city’s budget retreat in Pinopolis on Monday.
“It was a challenge,” Bullard said. “Also challenged the staff to come up with ideas way outside of the box. If y’all know me a little bit, you know I think way outside of the box sometimes.”
The estimated cost to build every amenity option Bullard proposed ranges from $25 million $33 million, including $3 million in budgeted-in contingency. But that number is just an estimate, and the actual cost could go down if council decides not to include certain features. Other factors include the interest rate and the length of the proposed bond.
If the city built out the 96 acres in phases, Phase I would include the soccer fields, ballfields and batting case, Phase II would include the family entertainment center that houses the arcade and interactive obstacle course and Phase III would include the splash pad with water slides.
[Bullard called the obstacle course “one of the most exciting things we’ve talked about.” Click here to see what he means.]
Mayor Marilyn Hatley advocated building all three phases at once if the city decides to pull the trigger on the project.
“I think if we’re going to do it, we need to just go ahead and do all three phases,” Hatley said. “As we now, right now, the interest rates are very low compared to the past years. We have been very honest with our citizens and property owners with the first phase when we told them that 6.2 mils, that we would take if off in 8 years. That’s exactly what we did. And that’s the way we’re going to do it this time.”
Finance Director Randy Wright agreed.
“The way I look at it, guys, it’s very hard to borrow $20 million or $22 million, do Phase I, then go back and borrow $6 million, do Phase II, then go back and borrow more money; do Phase III, Wright said. “It’s much easier to construct at one time."
The 7.9 mil tax increase could pay for the entire build-out over 9 years, or the city could add an addition 1.4 mils to get the funds and build the park in 8 years. But all the features, once complete, are projected to turn a profit of $600,000 per year. Wright said those profits could help pay off the park with the originally-proposed 7.9 mill increase over 8 years.
“This should generate about $600,000 in profit," he said. "You take that profit and throw it in, and that profit is the difference between that 1.4 mils.”
The 96 acres would mean an even bigger Christmas light show and Christmas village, which attracts people from neighboring counties in North and South Carolina. Bullard said the show pulled in $500,000 last year, but it could have made more without a few rainy days.
“Last year, we lost some $30,000 nights because we had to cancel the village when it was raining,” Bullard said. “This facility will give us an opportunity to put a lot of the Christmas village indoors so we don’t have to close.”
If council approves of all three phases, city officials said bids for the work would go out in January 2021, and the project would take two years to finish.
All the new features in the park would give city residents and visitors more options for entertainment in the city, and create more summer jobs. But the city can only borrow $36 million without going to voters for approval. The amount of money city council borrows for the build-out could limit their ability to dredge Cherry Grove again.
Council will have to weigh their options and before deciding whether to pull the trigger on a full build-out of all three phases, or just aim to fund only some of Bullard's ideas.
“Right now, we’ll wait until we have some stronger figures, until we know more about what the exact cost is going to be,” the mayor said.
City council will vote on next year's budget this summer.
