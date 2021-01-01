A North Myrtle Beach police officer lost his life in a traffic accident on Highway 17 in Windy Hill early Friday morning, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

+2 With first line-of-duty death, North Myrtle police lose a beloved and familiar face North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon William Best died early Friday morning while following in the footsteps of his parents in service to his…

Sergeant Gordon Best was responding to a call for service in Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. when the roads were wet from a night of rainfall. Dowling said in an email that Best lost control of his vehicle while heading southbound on Highway 17, and his cruiser veered into the northbound lane and collided with a utility pole.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened near 37th Avenue South.

Best was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 30 years old.

Best joined the department in October 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in February 2019.

The accident shut down all four lanes of Highway 17 in Windy Hill.

The city asks everyone to pray for Best's family.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.