North Myrtle Beach's plastic bag ban won't take effect just yet, but the city is taking steps to prepare the public for the change in the middle of next year.
In an effort to protect local wildlife, the council in 2019 voted to ban the use, sale or distribution of plastic single-use bags by retail outlets in the city. The ban was scheduled to go into effect on the first day of this year.
When COVID-19 hit, the council pushed back the start date until Jan. 1, 2022.
Due to a lack of paper supplies and distribution problems, the council voted 7-0 Monday night to push the start date back again until July 1.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the city is forming a committee to educate the public about the ban.
“The chamber will head up the committee,” she said. “Anyone wishing to serve on the committee can call my office.”
