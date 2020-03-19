North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Greg Purden has resigned.
Purden sent his resignation letter to the city on March 13, notifying city officials of his intent to leave, with his last day scheduled for March 27. The city hired him from Brevard County, Florida, Sheriff's Office last April, and he took over the job in May 2019.
City officials said he's already turned in his city-issued phone.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said she was "disappointed" to receive Purden's resignation.
"I was notified by the city manager that he had received Greg Purden’s resignation, but I think by what I understand, that he is going to be returning to Florida," Hatley said. "But if he wants to return to his home state, then I understand."
City spokesman Pat Dowling said in an emailed statement that "We wish Greg all the best. The city will not launch a search for another police chief until the COVID-19 environment in which we all find ourselves comes to a close. The city has a highly capable police department staff at all levels and the police department continues to provide excellent service for the North Myrtle Beach community."
Purden said in his resignation letter that he appreciated the opportunity to serve as the city's chief.
"It has been an honor to serve as police chief during this past year," Purden said in his letter. "I wish the department and city continued success."
Before he joined the city as chief, he was a commander of operational services at the Brevard County Sheriff's Department, where he oversaw the largest and busiest area of Brevard County, serving a population of over 200,000, according to a city press release. He over saw 103 employees and handled an annual budget of $9 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.