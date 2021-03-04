Folks who shoot off fireworks without a permit in North Myrtle Beach won’t get off with a warning when the city steps up its enforcement of the illegal activity in the next couple months.

An explosion of noise complaint calls last year led the city to rewrite its noise ordinance, which passed first reading on Monday. While the discussion Monday revolved mainly around loud music, noise complaints have another culprit: fireworks.

“If we catch you putting on fireworks in the city of North Myrtle Beach, which is illegal, we’re writing you a ticket,” City Manager Mike Mahaney said during the meeting, offering a preview of what’s to come. “If we go back and catch you a second time, you’re going to jail. We’re going to heavily publicize this in the spring.”

Right now, people who illegally shoot off fireworks without a permit generally get a warning the first time, said city spokesman Pat Dowling. But those warnings don’t always have the teeth it takes to stop folks from painting the night sky with pyrotechnic reports in the early morning hours.

“Obviously, being gentle about it in the past didn’t work, so we’ll try the other extreme and see what happens,” Dowling said. “We can’t keep devoting law enforcement personnel to running down noise complaints and fireworks complaints. At some point, offenders have to understand that what they’re doing is not legal, they’re disturbing the lives of others in a real way and they need to stop it.”

Dowling said if the revised noise ordinance passes, the city will begin publicizing both the changes to the noise ordinance and the more restrictive enforcement of the city's existing fireworks ordinance.

“We are going to be talking with different audiences about noise, fireworks, parking, trash collection and other challenges, and how the city is going to proactively address them,” he added in an email. “We want to make sure the amendment to the noise ordinance passes first so that we can do this in a one-conversation-covers-all manner.”