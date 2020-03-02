North Myrtle Beach plans to allocate funding over the next several years to build its own emergency operations center (or EOC) west of the Intracoastal Waterway on Champions Boulevard.
The $8 million structure that includes the EOC, a data center and fire station will be built to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
The city will build the structure in two phases. Phase One includes the main frame of the structure and the second floor that houses the EOC, data center and commercial kitchen. Phase Two includes the first floor and fire station. Phase One is the city’s first focus. If a hurricane makes landfall, the city will use the EOC as a backup to city hall.
“Because quite frankly, if it’s Cat. 3 [hurricane] or above, right now we figure we’ll end up in an elementary school over in Florence, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” said City Manager Mike Mahaney. “So that’s the whole purpose.”
While the city is prioritizing Phase One, the fire station may be delayed if the population in other parts of the city increases and creates a more pressing need for a fire station elsewhere, such as Waterway Hills on Water Tower Road near Highway 31.
The goal is to start building Phase One by January 2021, which will give the city time to get architects and subcontractors lined up, and get all the necessary permits. The city estimates Phase One should take between 12 and 18 months to complete.
“Of course, that’s contingent on a lot of factors,” said Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez. “We could have a hurricane in the middle of all that… or we can’t get workers. One of the problems we are hearing from some of our architects is because Horry County is blowing up with all the construction projects, there’s not enough workers to go around. So they’re doing everything they can, they’re going to try and make it a priority of ours.”
The city wants to allocate $2 million in the upcoming fiscal year budget of $119 million to build the EOC and fire station. The city plans to continue allocating between $2 million and $3 million over the next several years to finish the project.
