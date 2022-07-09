“Dad was like a good red wine at the end of a long day.”
That was how Mary Bordonaro described her father Pat Dowling, the public information officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach who died on May 7 after he was stricken with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
His family hosted a memorial service for him Saturday afternoon in Garden City with many relatives, friends and former co-workers sharing stories of Dowling’s sense of humor and his devotion to his family and community.
Bordonaro said her dad married her mother and adopted her and her brother when she was still young.
“When my biological dad died, I thought I would never be able to celebrate another Father’s Day,” she said. “I was blessed with 15 more and I’m going to miss him every day.”
North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney said he hired Dowling a little over 10 years ago and Dowling was an integral part of the city staff.
“Looking around this room at all the city staff and elected officials is a testament to how great a friend he was,” Mahaney said.
Born in Bronxville, New York, Dowling was one of eight children. He graduated from Fordham University, and spent time in New England and on the West Coast before making his home in the Carolinas.
A longtime public relations specialist, Dowling worked in that role for the Southport Chamber of Commerce, the City of Myrtle Beach, Burroughs and Chapin, and eventually the City of North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said Dowling was a member of the city family and his humor and intelligence will be missed.
“Pat spoke softly but his words were strong,” Hatley said. “He was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in. When Pat spoke, we listened.”
Dowling’s humor was a common thread in most of the stories Saturday afternoon. City Parks and Recreation Director John Bullard said Dowling was always willing to play jokes and laugh with others.
Dowling’s older brother Bill gave the group some insight into his younger brother’s early life.
He said Pat Dowling actually wanted to be a folk singer and set out for Chicago to give it a try but it didn’t work out too well. He said his brother was a champion swimmer holding a state record and even gave a seminary a try for a year.
During the service, one of Dowling’s favorite songs, “Shooting Star” by Bob Dylan, was played. Bill Dowling laughed and said in the ‘60s when everybody was up in arms about war, civil rights and other issues, “Pat was enraged when Bob Dylan picked up an electric guitar.”
He also informed everyone that Pat Dowling loved to write and wrote two books, including one about streaking.
Hospice minister John Rea said that in Pat Dowling's final days, he was at peace with his situation.
“We talked a lot and it was obvious he loved his family and friends very much,” Rea said.
