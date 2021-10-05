Businesses in North Myrtle Beach may now have to be more cautious about the music they play if it's perceived as vulgar, profane or just too loud.
North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday passed final reading of an ordinance that attempts to regulate “vulgar,” “profane” and “obscene” music after a local Facebook group made music from Main Street’s Sky Bar their target du jour this summer.
“If you want to listen to vulgar music that’s certainly your choice,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “It should be in a closed-in area and not in an outdoor area where children and families can understand every word and children are asking parents ‘what does that mean?’ And the parents can’t even sit and enjoy an ice cream cone with their children without hearing the vulgarity. It is a shame that we’ve had to do something like this.”
First Amendment scholars have panned the ordinance as unconstitutional, because it seeks to hold music with certain types of protected speech to a lower decibel threshold than amplified music without the targeted language.
The new ordinance makes it illegal for anyone to use sound equipment to broadcast sustained or repetitive noise into the public that rises above 80 decibels when measured from the property line between 7:01 a.m. and 10:59 p.m. From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the limit drops to 60 decibels. Those restrictions apply to all music being broadcast using sound equipment.
The new law takes a much harsher approach to music with subjectively-defined “vulgar” or “profane” language. In those cases, the city has all but banned the targeted language before 11 p.m. and severely restricts it after 11 p.m. From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., the rules cap the sound level of music with the lewd language at 50 decibels when measured from the property line, and 30 decibels between 7:01 a.m. and 10:59 p.m.
According to a Purdue University spreadsheet, 30 decibels is as loud as a “quiet rural area,” while 50 decibels is as loud as a “conversation at home,” 60 decibels is like a “conversation in a restaurant” and 80 decibels is equivalent to a “garbage disposal” or a “freight train” at 15 meters. The University of Michigan has a similar spreadsheet, describing 30 decibels as “leaves rustling.”
The ordinance defines profane as “to treat with irreverence or contempt, crude, filthy, dirty, smutty, or indecent” and vulgar as “making explicit and offensive reference to sex, male genitalia, female genitalia or bodily functions.”
But the First Amendment protects vulgar and profane speech and decades of federal court precedent has held that the government can’t treat protected speech differently on the basis of its content, even if it’s offensive to people and even if minors are exposed to it.
“The First Amendment is extraordinarily powerful and broad and there’s no way a municipality can control the playing of music that is vulgar or profane,” First Amendment scholar Ken Paulson told MyHorryNews. “They acknowledge that there’s a First Amendment protection so they’re trying to address it with a different sound level standard. You can’t do that. You cannot single out content for greater regulation because of the message it’s communicating. That is clearly unconstitutional.”
Obscene content is not protected, but the test for obscenity is incredibly strict. For music and other types of speech to be classified as obscene, it must pass a test created by the Supreme Court.
The so-called Miller Test asks whether the average person applying contemporary community standards would find the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest; whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law, and, whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
Even sexually-explicit music that appeals to the prurient interest and describes sexual conduct cannot be found to be obscene if it has any serious literary, artistic political or scientific value, said First Amendment scholars. Since songs inherently have artistic and sometimes political value, it would be almost impossible for a government to prove any recorded song is legally obscene.
“A municipal government can’t play music critic,” Paulson told MyHorryNews. “There is no ground for declaring music obscene even if you find it incredibly offensive or think it’s not very good art. It just doesn’t work that way. Government is not allowed to regulate vulgar or profane content, and the test of obscenity is so steep that it’s unimaginable that a commercial song would meet that test.”
City spokesman Pat Dowling said the city did not have a list of words or lyrics that would land someone in trouble. The punishment for broadcasting the music with the allegedly offensive language in a manner not approved by the city could result in a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail.
“I think we need to vote this in tonight,” said councilor Nikki Fontana during the council discussion. “We can go ahead and get this on the books and give our police officers the tools they need necessary for this.”
Mary-Rose Papandrea, the Samuel Ashe Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of North Carolina, said the new law was “clearly unconstitutional” and easy to challenge in court.
“It’s really honestly a slam dunk from a constitutional perspective,” Papandrea said. “They could hire a lawyer to write the brief in about one hour.”
