North Myrtle Beach City Council on Friday passed first reading of the latest version of a transient parking ordinance designed to control over-flowing parking at short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

Councilors hit the brakes on the first version of the ordinance on May 3 over concerns from the rental industry, and shifted gears again on a a second draft presented during a Wednesday workshop before cruising through a unanimous vote on the third try.

“We had recommendations that were brought before us by some of the rental companies and I asked the attorneys if they would please sit down and talk with our attorneys and our staff and ‘Let’s try to work out what differences we have,’ and I think they came up with a very good ordinance,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

The ordinance mandates that owners of short-term rental properties that rent for less than 90 days at a time report to the city the maximum number of private residential parking spaces they have on-site, and communicate that information to guests in advertisements, rental agreements and postings inside the units.

If the rental is part of a homeowners association, property owners association or has a deed restriction limiting the number of parking spaces per resident, the owner must certify to the city that their number of reported spaces is consistent with what their HOA, POA or deed allows them to have, the ordinance says.

End-to-end parking is allowed, but parking spaces must be within the private property, not within a city right-of-way and can’t encroach on a sidewalk. Parking in landscape beds or parking in such a way where the vehicle overhangs into another piece of property are also not allowed.

The ordinance includes other regulations for transient parking, defined as parking “on a short-term basis, typically a week or less.” For example, where shoulder parking is allowed, no one is allowed to park within 30 feet from the edge of an intersection and shoulder-parked cars can’t hang over the edge of the roadway pavement.

It differs in several major ways from the first version presented to council: the requirement that property owners buy off-site parking is gone, as is the 9’ X 19’ parking space size regulation. Transient parking is no longer defined as “typically daily or less,” as it was in the May 3 version, and the newest ordinance doesn’t divide short-term rentals into two different classes of single-family and multi-family properties.

The first version drew complaints from the rental industry and councilors Hank Thomas and Trey Skidmore.

“I think this is a very good ordinance,” Thomas said Friday. “There was a lot of collaboration between the staff and the council and the business community, and I think we’ve got this one right. We did not need to create two classes. We could do what we wanted to do, which we have done, under the current setup.”

The city has more than 4,000 housing units that are offered through online rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, and those rentals have caused headaches over the past several years.

“Over the past few years, we have had a tremendous amount of calls that have come into the city from people in residential neighborhoods that are having problems with short-term rental homes being overloaded with cars and no parking spaces,” said Hatley. “It’s dangerous when cars are parked in the road and you’re not able to get around, or may even prevent, say, a fire truck or a rescue squad or something like that from being able to get through if you have them parked on both sides, so we listened.”

Aside from parking, the biggest complaints about the industry are due to excess noise and piles of old trash. The city has already beefed up its noise ordinance and enforcement, and increased the frequency of trash pickup at short-term rentals in residential areas. Crowded streets was the last problem councilors had to deal with.

“We just want to fix the issues because it is noise, trash and parking that are the main complaints from these short-term rentals,” said councilor Nikki Fontana. “We just want to make everything cohesive and make everything flow for the tourists that visit us, and for the residents. And we just don’t want to disrupt the quality of life for our permanent residents who have to live next door to a rental property.”

City spokesman Pat Dowling said the ordinance is complaint-driven, and officers aren’t looking to punish any residents who happen to have a lot of guests. Officers will show up to assess the situation before handing out penalties, he said.

“Anybody who is there on a temporary basis is a transient, if they’re parking, they fit into the law itself,” Dowling said. “If you live there full-time, you still have to obey the law, but if you’re having a bridal shower and you’ve got a lot of parking around your house for a couple of hours, that’s not the point of this ordinance; the point of this ordinance is when somebody rents a residential house in a neighborhood and parks all over the place and they’re there for a week or more, then that’s who we’re interested in bringing into line.”

A car parked illegally under the ordinance will receive a citation. A property owner found guilty of breaking the ordinance will get a misdemeanor punishable with up to a $500 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.

Rick Elliot, who owns Elliot Realty, had a number of complaints about the first version of the rules, but said he’s content with the ordinance that was approved. But he wasn’t happy that the first version of the ordinance was drafted without input from the rental industry.

Typically, the general public doesn’t see a new ordinance until it’s been drafted and attached to an agenda before first reading. It takes two readings to pass an ordinance, and the public is allowed to give their input before the votes. Public input from Elliot and his attorneys during first reading on May 3 caused city council to go back to the drawing board and revise the ordinance.

“We have to question the process,” Elliot said. “It does need to be fixed so that the industries involved and the public involved have a little more notice on issues before things are drafted.”