North Myrtle Beach on Monday passed final reading of its gender-inclusive language ordinance that revises gender-specific language in dozens of city ordinances to include both male and female pronouns, or non-specific gender language.

The changes don’t affect any hard copy city literature and don’t require additional staff. They were recommended by the Municipal Code Corporation, or Municode, which codifies the ordinances for North Myrtle Beach and other cities around the country.

North Myrtle Beach passes first reading of gender-inclusive terminology ordinance North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday took its first step toward making the language of …

“They handle all the code work online and they’re making all the changes for many cities, so we said ‘Do us,’” said city spokesperson Pat Dowling. “It’s not a deep dive, it’s really a basic recognition of the fact that in addition to policemen, there are policewomen. In addition to firemen there are firewomen, so you say police officer, firefighter, just start to go with that kind of language. It’s respectful to those who put in the time and risk their lives for people.”

The changes only needed the approval of city council, which gave its final blessing on Monday.

The changes to the city code are as follows:

• Changing the term “he” to “he/she”

• Changing the term “his” to “his/her”

• Changing the term “her” to “his/her”

• Changing the term “him” to “him/her”

• Changing the term “himself” to “himself/herself”

• Changing the term “herself” to “himself/herself”

• Changing the term “fireman” to “firefighter”

• Changing the term “firemen” to “firefighters”

• Changing the term “chairman" to “chairperson”

• Changing the term "vice-chairman" to "vice-chairperson”

“It also can possibly be inspiring to both males and females who are reading the city code, see that women do work for the city, and hold high office, some of them, and some of them are climbing the chain of command in fire and police and there might be a future in that for them,” Dowling added.