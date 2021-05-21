North Myrtle Beach city councilors on Friday passed final reading of a new ordinance meant to control parking problems caused by short-term rentals in residential areas.

The ordinance was first developed by city staff, and revised after some complaints and comments from the rental industry.

“This has been a long process, and I want to thank the staff for working on this project and with the hospitality groups,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “I think that we came up with a fair ordinance.”

The ordinance mandates that property owners who rent for less than 90 days at a time tell the city the total number of private residential parking spaces they have on-site, and communicate the new rules to visitors in ads, rental contracts and postings inside the units.

Rental operators in a homeowners association, property owners association or who have deed restrictions limiting their number of parking spaces must certify to the city that the number of spaces they report is consistent with what they’re allowed to have.

Parking spaces must be fully within private property and can’t encroach on a sidewalk. Parking in landscape beds or parking in such a way where the vehicle hangs over into someone else’s property are not allowed.

The ordinance includes other regulations for transient parking, defined as parking “on a short-term basis, typically a week or less.” For example, where shoulder parking is allowed, no one can park within 30 feet from the edge of an intersection and neither can their vehicle hang over the edge of the roadway pavement.

The parking space size requirement and off-site parking requirement that were in the first version of the ordinance are not in the law that council approved Friday.

City officials have said they don’t intend to use the ordinance to bother local residents.

Overcrowded residential streets was the last of three big issues that the city said caused most of the complaints about the short-term rental industry. Over the past several months, the city has also updated its noise ordinance and enforcement policy and increased trash pickup routes at short-term rentals.

Last year, the city drafted one single comprehensive short-term rental ordinance before abandoning it.

“After hearing from our hospitality association, we decided that we would not have a short-term rental ordinance but that we would go a different direction to address all the different issues that we were having in our residential communities,” the mayor added.

Instead, council decided to tackle noise, trash and parking problems individually with the goal of getting all the new rules in place before June 1.

“It feels good, it’s like one more piece of the puzzle,” said councilor Fred Coyne. “I’m looking forward to seeing how all this starts to work throughout the summer.”