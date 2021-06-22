The city of North Myrtle Beach on Monday passed final reading of its Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget, which includes no new taxes and several capital projects that were in last year’s budget but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $131 million budget - including all government funds and capital funds - pays for 433 full-time workers, the same as last year, and several water and sewer improvement projects.

“The biggest project that we have funded in the budget this year is the construction of the 96 acres of land over at the park and sports complex and then of course the … first phase of the EOC,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “Both of those projects were in the budget last year and had to be removed due to COVID-19, and they were inserted back in the budget this year.”

The budget includes $21 million this year to start work on the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex expansion, which includes six new ballfields and five soccer fields. The total project cost, which also includes an arcade, is $36 million. The city plans to issue $31 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the expansion and for the first phase of the emergency operations center.

The city this year is funding $8 million of the $23 million Emergency Operations Center, data center and fire station on Champions Boulevard. Phase I of the project, which is estimated at $11 million over this year and next year, includes the EOC and data center, which the city has prioritized for construction. The the city is building the shell of the entire building, but the fire station and training center won't be fully equipped and operational until needed.

Other major projects in the budget this year include $9 million of a $14.5 million ocean outfall at 18th Avenue North. The funding this year includes $7 million from stormwater fees and $2 million from state Department of Health and Environmental Control grants. The ocean outfall is designed to reduce flooding in the area and along Sea Mountain Highway, and send bacteria-laden stormwater 1,200 feet out into the ocean and away from the swim zone.

The city also plans to spend $1.75 million to bury power lines on Ocean Boulevard from 29th to 34th avenues North in the Cherry Grove section.

“Eventually we want all the power lines buried under the entire Ocean Boulevard; that is our goal,” said Hatley. “And then from there, we hopefully will move into the different parts of the city. Our goal is to eventually have all power lines underground.”

While the tax rate remains at 45 mils, tied with Surfside Beach for the second-lowest rate in the county after Briarcliffe Acres, the city is raising tap fees and impact fees.

Normally, pursuant to a city ordinance, water and sewer impact fees go up 5% every year in October. Since 2015, the city has included a provision in the budget to prevent the increase. This year, the hike is back.

The budget raises the water impact fee for a single-family house from $3,322 to $3,520, and the sewer impact fee from $2,816 to $2,955. Water and sewer tap fees are also going up 20% this year, the third in a five-year plan to raise the fees to meet the city’s actual cost of installing the taps. The developer pays the fees when they pull a building permit.

“We’re a growing city,” Hatley said. “The new development, it takes a toll on your water and sewer and any of your infrastructure. So we basically raised it to cover cost of the infrastructure, the new infrastructure.”

Read the budget here: