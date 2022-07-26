Wanda Steudl remains grateful for her neighbors and church family.
Without them, she said, the 76-year-old North Myrtle Beach resident wouldn’t have much left in the lower level of her home after Friday’s downpour.
As a slow-moving storm dumped eight inches of rain onto North Myrtle Beach, water started creeping onto Steudl's patio and then into her living room. Steudl said she has lived here in Robbers Roost Villas since 2001 and has never seen anything like Friday’s flooding.
“I saw it coming up and I knew I couldn’t get my furniture moved out of the way in time by myself,” she said. “I called my pastor at First Baptist Church and he sent some folks over to help.”
Crawling around the furniture piled next to her living room, Steudl pointed out the mold beginning to grow on the walls of her laundry room. High power fans are set to try to dry the carpet, which she said will eventually have to be replaced.
In her backyard, Steudl pointed out how high the water rose during Friday’s storm. Twenty feet or so behind her house, construction is taking place on a new housing development.
“You can see how much they raised the land back here for these houses,” she said. “We’ve never had flooding like this before they raised the land and started putting in those houses. I called the city when they first started building the land up and told them we were going to get flooded."
On Monday afternoon, a group of homeowners in the neighborhood met to discuss what, if any, recourse they have with the city about the flooding and the damage.
Homeowner Brian Ohea said he had never seen that much water coming into the neighborhood.
“We have neighbors who have lived here 25 years and been through hurricanes, and they say they never saw flooding to this extent,” Ohea said. “The city allowed them to build four feet higher behind us and the water just pours in on us.”
Ohea said that a July 4 storm also flooded the neighborhood, but the city did nothing to address the problem.
“They came out this past Saturday morning and said it was because there were eight inches of rain,” he said. “Well, the next day it rained not near that much and more people were flooded."
Property manager Pam Bane said the villas were constructed in 1974 and there are no records of such extensive flooding.
“It was the highest I’ve ever seen it,” Bane said.
The city released a statement Saturday afternoon saying they are concerned about the flooding in the area and will look into ways to correct some the drainage issues.
“The drainage system near Robber’s Roost Villas was designed by a professional engineer on behalf of the developer of the property,” the city said. “The City met with representatives from the adjacent new development near Robber’s Roost who committed to adjusting their on-site stormwater maintenance devices to minimize the impact on existing developments.
“In addition, they indicated they are willing to work with Robber’s Roost Villas to incorporate improvements that would enable the two private drainage systems to operate more efficiently.”
City spokesman Donald Graham said city leaders met Monday to discuss the issue.
Meanwhile, Steudl pulled up a chair in front of her door and looked out over the neighborhood.
“I guess I’m blessed to have been able to save a lot of my stuff," she said. "Some folks didn’t. God was looking after me like He always does.”
This will continue to happen as these developers continuously cut down all the trees all the underbrush they know this the engineers know it but it’s all about the money. Where do you think the waters going to go? It has to absorb somewhere and then they build these homes in 30 days on slabs and all homes need to be built up to some degree of course the water is going to go onto these homes what are these people thinking what are they wanting?. I’ve lived here all my life my father owned one of the first construction companies here it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why these places are getting flooded but it’s all about the money build homes as fast as they can and these are very naïve people that continue to buy these cookie-cutter homes.
