Launch fees for individuals and lease agreements for kayak tour companies are two proposals North Myrtle Beach city council discussed Wednesday during workshop focused on controlling kayaks at the Cherry Grove boat ramp.

The city says the problem is there are eight different companies who use the public boat ramp at 53rd Avenue North for kayak tours. Some of the businesses unload kayaks at the ramp and give tours to walk-ups. The city and some Cherry Grove neighbors liken this to the city providing a free public space for them to do businesses.

“We’re not trying to get rid of them. Everybody has a right to do their own business,” said Cherry Grove homeowner Clay Nichols during the workshop. “I own my own business, but y’all don’t provide me a free place to set up. What we’d just like to do is control them. Have some rules.”

Another problem is the traffic the tours create: if several tours are operating at once and customers all drive their own cars, they can fill up the parking lot and leave few spaces for others, and large tours can fill up House Creek, forcing other boats to slow down when passing them.

“You can’t get through,” Nichols complained. “You have 20 kayakers out by the mouth of the jetty and they’re blocking the whole area. That’s not a no-wake zone. They’re allowed to pull inner-tubes, they’re allowed to waterski back there, but every time you go by a kayak you have to slow down so technically all of Cherry Grove is not accessible to somebody trying to run a boat on plane because these kayaks are everywhere.”

City Manager Mike Mahaney said the city has spent more than $1 million acquiring and building up the boat ramp since the 1980s. It has always been free to residents and kayak tour businesses, but Mayor Marilyn Hatley said she’d like to have an ordinance in place by spring (other officials said summer) that could change all of that.