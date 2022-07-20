Tiny homes in North Myrtle Beach can't be too tiny.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday gave initial approval to an ordinance that requires small homes to be at least 900 square feet for a one-story house and 1,300 square feet for a two-story home. According to industry standards, a tiny house is one that is usually 60-500 square feet.
The city’s planning commission unanimously supported the new requirements and suggested the city council also look at additional design standards such as building materials, more vigorous open space requirements and foundation landscaping.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said tiny home companies want to build developments in the city.
“The city council felt that we need to put standards on them,” Hatley said.
In other actions, the city council gave final approval to an ordinance that regulates who can put items on the beach and when they can be placed there.
The law has drawn attention lately from the owner of Cherry Grove Beach Gear who says the move may put him out of business. Derek Calhoun’s company provides an array of beach wares and sets them up on the beach for customers.
The law says only the city or a franchised business can rent items and place them on the beach. Hatley has said the city takes in around $3 million per year from beach rentals.
Calhoun has been fined more than $5,500 for continuing to put rented chairs, umbrellas and other beach items on the beach.
Last week, Calhoun filed a federal lawsuit against the city to halt the ordinance and to recoup his fines and attorney fees.
The ordinance also says any items left on the beach unattended must be removed from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Hatley said the city passed the law simply to make sure the beach is clear every morning for the public works employees to clean the beach.
“You can sit or walk on the beach any time after 7 p.m. but you just have to make sure that you take anything you brought with you,” she said. “That’s the reason we did this.”
Hatley made no mention of companies putting their products on the beach.
Prior to Monday night’s meeting, the city council went into executive session to receive legal briefings on Calhoun’s lawsuit along with five other legal actions pending against the city.
