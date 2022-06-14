Residents and businesses in North Myrtle Beach will not see a hike in property taxes on their next city tax bill.
During a special meeting Monday, the North Myrtle Beach City Council gave initial approval to the upcoming budget, which keeps the millage rate at 45 mills— the same as last year.
The overall budget will be $163,982,975 compared to this year’s budget of $131,347,936.
Property taxes bring in 45% of the city’s total revenues. These are followed by licenses and permits accounting for 25% and accommodations taxes and hospitality fees at 18%.
Personnel costs make up 61% of the city’s total expenditures followed by operations at 20% and capital expenditures at 19%.
Business license fees will remain the same next year. However, water and sewer tap fees will increase by 20%.
The next budget contains 23 new city employees. This includes six new public safety officers as well as eight new positions in the Streets and Drainage Department that will make up a new paving crew.
Capital improvement projects are slated to run $12.35 million. Eight million dollars of that is earmarked for the new r. The center will be done in three phases for a cost of $25 million. An expansion of the city-wide camera system is budgeted at $1.5 million.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said she was pleased the city could continue to offer first-rate services for its residents, businesses and visitors and still hold the line on taxes.
The budget will have to pass a second and final this month since the fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
