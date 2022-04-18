PINOPOLIS | North Myrtle Beach residents shouldn't see a tax increase next year.
City council members on Monday got their first look at the proposed $162.7 million budget during the city's annual retreat at the Santee Cooper Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis.
The highlight for the council is the next budget keeps the property tax millage at the current 45 mills. A mill in North Myrtle Beach brings in $475,000 to the city coffers.
City finance director Randy Wright told the council that projected revenues not only do not warrant a tax increase this year but also should hold the line for the next five years.
The five-year projection also includes no increases in other city fees. The only increase would be a pass-through rate change issued by the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
Wright said the proposed budget has contingencies built in to head off any local or national economic emergencies or downturns.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley asked how the drastic increase in gas prices has affected this year’s and next year’s budget.
“That’s the type of contingencies that we build in,” Wright said. “Gas prices have doubled but gas expenses aren’t a big part of our budget.”
Wright said the influx of visitors and new residents have allowed the city's financial planners to be able to come up with such optimistic numbers.
“The accommodations taxes allow us to do what we do,” he said.
The new budget projects the accommodations and hospitality taxes to top $25 million in available resources. Wright added that number could be higher if current growth patterns continue.
Commercial and oceanfront properties are the largest contributors to city property taxes.
“Sixty percent of our city’s value comes from oceanfront property,” Wright said.
City manager Mike Mahaney said the demographics of the city’s newer residents help to lessen the expenses of providing the usual services such as police and emergency.
“Older people coming in from up north are the ones buying property in North Myrtle Beach,” Mahaney said. “We don’t get the amount of police and emergency calls from them as we do others.”
Hatley said she was pleased the city could provide so many projects and services for the city’s residents, businesses and visitors without having to resort to increasing taxes and fees.
