In August, North Myrtle Beach will mail all city water and sewer customers a brochure and laminated door hangers to help first responders prioritize who needs assistance after a hurricane or other bad storms, according to a city news release.

A laminated door hanger with "OK" written on a green side, and "HELP" written on the red side will give first responders the ability to locate "homes in distress" if emergency lines are down and homeowners can't fall 911. They can be hung on the front doorknob with the message facing the street.

“We encourage residents in areas that still have phone service to dial 911 first,” said Fire Chief Garry Spain in the news release. “This program is more for flooded areas and parts of the city that may be devastated. The door hangers give us immediate awareness of where we need to focus our initial rescue energies.”

The city said it can use drones to more quickly identify the homes in distress and locate them using GPS if blocked roads are slowing down crews' response time.

“Of course, we are going to check all homes in the city,” said Director of Public Safety Jay Fernandez in the news release, “but the door hangers will be of great help in directing us to the immediate needs of those who cannot otherwise communicate their status to us.”