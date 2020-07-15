Thanks to Adaptive Surf Project Director Luke Sharp and the Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation, North Myrtle Beach saw a 500% increase in beach accesses with wheelchair mats on June 30.
Or more precisely, the number of beach accesses with mats went from one to six. The mats are easier for wheelchairs to roll on than soft sand.
Sharp and the Surfrider Foundation teamed up to raise about $9,000 for the mats during Surfrider’s Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest.
“We’re pretty good at getting stuff done, but pretty sucky at raising money,” Sharp said.
The city maintains more than 140 beach access points along its 9 miles of coastline, 44 of which are wheelchair-accessible.
But until July, only the access at Shorehaven Drive in Crescent Beach had a mat, which the city had installed. That mat isn't in great shape and the city will make improvements to it Thursday morning.
North Myrtle identified five more suitable beach accesses, and the Surfrider Foundation donated $7,498 that covered the total cost of the five mats.
City workers and Sharp’s volunteers installed the mats at the beach accesses at 4200 North Ocean Boulevard, 3400 North Ocean Boulevard, 6th Avenue South, 33rd Avenue South and 47th Avenue South.
The six accesses with mats mark the only six spots in North Myrtle Beach where the city can install them without breaking regulations from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, according to city spokesman Pat Dowling.
“Overall, it’s a low-cost way to make access to the beach a whole lot easier for wheelchairs and it really doesn’t harm the environment,” Dowling said. “But you can’t put them on a certain grade because then people would lose control.”
The city is limited on where it can place the mats because state regulations mean the grade of the mat can’t be too steep, and no one, including the city, is allowed to start digging up the dunes and the delicate ecosystems that survive there to reduce their grade or elevation.
Those regulations also prevent the mats from extending to the high-tide line, Sharp said. Instead, the wheelchair mats end near the end of the dunes.
“My goal, long-term, is to convince DHEC to change the regulations so that mats can go all the way to the tideline, and then convince the city to make all [140] beach accesses accessible,” Sharp added. “This is just a start.”
In addition to the mats and other wheelchair-friendly beach accesses, the city has at least 14 beach wheelchairs with large tires that don’t struggle with the sand the way conventional wheelchairs do.
The wheelchairs were donated by the Pilot Club of North Myrtle Beach and can be rented Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city recommends reserving them, and the reservations can be made up to a year in advanced. The wheelchairs can be reserved for up to a week at a time.
Larger vehicles are required to haul them, and there’s a $25 fee per service during the summer if the city has to transport them.
For beach wheelchair availability, call the city’s beach service at 843-663-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.