A group of North Myrtle Beach civic and business leaders are planning to hold a large concert in October 2020 to raise money for a domestic violence shelter in Horry County.
“There is a great need for a safe home for domestic violence victims in Horry County,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, who came up with the idea for a benefit concert.
“A victim who was very, very, close to me – in fact she worked for my husband and her mother worked for over 25 years for me – she was murdered by her husband,” the mayor added. “It just hurt so bad to see someone that you cared about be a victim and see a mother suffer through losing her child. I just knew we had to do something in Horry County to provide a safe place for young women to go.”
The only domestic violence shelter currently serving Horry and Georgetown counties is in Georgetown County, despite most victims coming from Horry County.
“The majority of the people that go through the domestic violence shelter in Georgetown County are coming from Horry County, so we really need a shelter here,” said Jeri McCumbee, who chairs the committee putting on the Carolina Music in the Park benefit concert. Hatley asked McCumbee to get involved due to her past experience running successful fundraisers with North Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club.
“For the families and the young children that have to go through this, it’s so much better for them if they can stay in an environment and go to their school and feel protected, and we really want to try to provide that for our community,” McCumbee said.
In 2018, the Georgetown County shelter run by the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry counties received 1,336 clients, said Executive Director Kim Parsons. This year, they’re on track for about 1,200 clients.
“Typically, what we’re seeing is the percentage of clients coming from Horry County is anywhere between 65 and 68 percent,” Parsons added.
The problem is that many Horry County victims who flee domestic violence have a hard time going all the way to Georgetown, which could be up to an hour away for many of them.
Parsons and others involved in the benefit concert said transportation issues, enrolling kids in a new school and adapting to a new environment are all obstacles Horry County victims face when they head south.
“There are a lot of different barriers that people express to us,” Parsons said.
For months, the committee has been planning the show.
“The country music concerts have been such a big success in Myrtle Beach and I certainly am not trying to compete with them, but I wanted to do something that would bring a big crowd,” Hatley said. “If we can raise enough money with sponsorships, then all of the money at the door would be able to go to this safe house.”
So far, the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach women’s clubs have signed on as sponsors, as have WPDE and Andrulonis Media.
“I reached out to the Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club; they are fantastic,” Hatley said. “They have pledged $20,000 and the North Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club has pledged $50,000.”
McCumbee said they’re hoping to find between 100 and 150 sponsors for the concert. Ultimately, they want to raise enough money to donate between $300,000 and $400,000 to the Family Justice Center.
That money would be a large portion of the estimated $1 million that the center needs to open a new shelter.
“This will give us a good hefty start to raising the money for a shelter in Horry County,” Parsons said. “Without them and having that drive… we would be much, much farther back in the whole process. We’re so appreciative of everything that they’ve done so far.”
The committee can’t say who’s performing until contracts are signed, but McCumbee said the headliners could be announced by mid-January.
“I can say that we’re gonna have some huge headliners, and we’re gonna have some local and regional talent that we’re very excited to promote in the North Myrtle Beach area,” McCumbee added.
North Myrtle Beach city councilor Nikki Fontana, who lost an aunt to domestic violence in 2010, said the group has been working on organizing the concert since early 2019.
“We’re hoping that all municipalities will join us in helping, and all community members, because this is not just going to benefit North Myrtle Beach or Loris or Conway. This is benefitting all of the Grand Strand,” Fontana said. “This is an Horry County criminal domestic violence shelter for their victims. We hope that all the municipalities and everybody in the community will join us in trying to make this a reality since we don’t have a shelter.”
The concert is scheduled for October 17, 2020 at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex’s soccer fields. Super VIP tickets are four for $2,500. General admissions ticket prices are to be determined, but will increase in price as the concert date approaches.
“We have volunteers from all over the county and we need more volunteers because it takes a lot of volunteers working a music festival like this,” Hatley said, stressing that the group isn’t trying to compete with the Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.
“The gentleman that has the country music festival, Bob Durkin, he’s been very nice, he’s helping us,” the mayor added. “The radio stations are helping us. We’ll be reaching out and hoping more and more people can volunteer.”
Those interested in volunteering can leave a message with their name and number at Hatley’s office at city call.
Family Justice Center crisis hotline: 844-208-0161
National Domestic Violence hotline: 800-799-7233
