In May of 2020, Windy Hill resident Brian James got his first taste of the short-term rental business after his family was disturbed by an afternoon party next door.

“Suddenly, from inside our cottage we hear an inebriated threesome out by the pool yelling obscenities at one another over the sound of a booming stereo,” James said in an email. “The language was horrible, but when the debauchery digressed into a pool side orgy, our conservative Christian family was completely aghast. Thankfully the first guests have been the worst guests, but it should serve as a warning for how quickly the character of your neighborhood can change for the worse.”

Last year, North Myrtle Beach drafted a comprehensive short-term rental ordinance to address issues like noise, parking and the stench of aged trash. Council held a workshop, but the ordinance never got a final vote.

“It’s not like an overnight thing that we can solve,” said Windy Hill councilor Nikki Fontana. “It hasn’t been forgotten about. It’s still a work in progress and we’re trying to work on all the moving parts.”

Instead of single comprehensive ordinance to tackle the short-term rental industry as a whole, the city is in the process of passing individual ordinances and strengthening its existing laws to take on the most problematic issues that drive complaints.

"We got a fair amount of pushback about, ‘You have these ordinances, why aren’t you enforcing them?'" said councilor Fred Coyne. "It put us in a position to go back and look at them, and based on that feedback, fine tune them to where we’re thinking they fit with today’s lifestyle better than when they were initially written. Hopefully that calms things down.”

Council recently passed first reading of a noise ordinance that makes it illegal to generate any sustained or repetitive noise “that is audible beyond the property line between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when, in the opinion of the responding official, such noise is excessive, disrupting the peace, or disturbing the general public.” Council is scheduled to vote on enforcement standards Monday and give the ordinance a second reading on April 5.

The city is also planning a crackdown on fireworks, starting this spring. It’s already illegal to shoot off fireworks within the city limits without a permit, but the city is going to cut back on giving warnings. A first offense will result in a ticket; a second offense means a trip to jail.

While the revised noise ordinance will help the city crack down on loud noises after 11 p.m., it does nothing to control rambunctious festivities in the middle of the day.

Councilor Hank Thomas, who owns Thomas Realty, said the city has nuisance laws aimed at curbing the type of raging parties that can disturb neighbors’ quiet afternoons. While rental companies like his have folks in the area who are available to respond to complaints, Airbnb homes are often rented out by owners who don’t live in the area and can’t respond to problems in a timely manner.

“The rental companies already have that,” Thomas said. “We’re usually fairly responsive. It’s usually not a problem. Where we do have a problem is when we have that going on at an Airbnb. I’d like to see us have an ordinance that requires those folks to have a local rep that can be responsive. I’m gonna bring it back up in the very near future.”

That leaves trash and parking, and the city plans to discuss those issues during its budget retreat, tentatively planned for May.

“It looks like we’ll be adding more pickup, more trash pickup at the Airbnbs,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “We’ll do just alike we do on Ocean Boulevard. We’ll be adding trash pickups to those areas and they’ll have to pay for those extra pickups.”

Right now, Hatley and Coyne said the city is looking at trash pickups four times a week for short-term rentals, but that the details would be discussed more during budget retreat.

On parking, the city plans to let property owners police their own space.

“We have talked with our short-term rentals, and our short-term rental people have assured us that they will address… the parking issues that came up,” Hatley said. “The houses have so many parking places per people who sleep there. If there’s space for four cars, four cars is how many that should be there.”

Hatley said dealing with short-term rental parking for Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods would also be a topic for the city’s budget retreat.

James said he’s glad the city is still working to address the issues, “however, North Myrtle Beach’s approach to short-term rentals is woefully delayed and perpetually shortsighted,” he wrote. “NMB should have seen the short-term rental issue coming years ago and quickly taken decisive actions to protect its local residents.”

James has spoken in front of council before, pointing out that Myrtle Beach and Charleston protect residents in their R1-zoned neighborhoods from short-term rentals.

When Myrtle Beach first passed its zoning ordinances, short-term rentals were not allowed in residential neighborhoods. But properties in the city that were already operating as short-term rentals were grandfathered in. If North Myrtle were to do the same, officials have said the existing industry would also have to be grandfathered in, which wouldn’t solve the problems.

So for now, trying to address the issues individually is the city’s goal.

“The rental businesses have talked with us about this,” Hatley said. “So we’re gonna give them the opportunity to correct the issues and the problems, and if we see that they can’t or they won’t, that’ll be a decision that council will have to make as to whether to go to a short-term rental ordinance.”

Through stronger enforcement and more education, Thomas said the city hopes tourists will comply with the tougher rules.

“If we do those things, that’ll have a big impact on some of the issues: the trash issue, the noise issue, the disorderly conduct issue,” Thomas added. “After a while if they don’t do right, we’ll put ‘em in jail.”