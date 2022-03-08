After months of wrangling and going back to the drawing board, the North Myrtle Beach City Council gave first reading to an overlay plan for the Crescent Beach section.
The overlay district would run from 17th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South along and just off Ocean Boulevard.
City council first started looking at this area in May of last year in response to a possible redevelopment project. At that time, the council gave first reading approval to an ordinance changing the zoning in the area from R-4 to RC, which would allow more commercialization.
The new changes met with substantial opposition from area residents who were worried about increased density, more traffic in the area and too many people on the beach during the peak tourist season. The council asked for a workshop before a second reading.
At a January workshop, alternatives to the first ordinance were offered and the council told the city planners to scrap the whole thing and bring back an overlay that was more in line with what the residents wanted.
Originally, oceanfront buildings were allowed up to 180 feet but under the new overlay plan they will be capped at 165 feet. Buildings on the opposite side of the boulevard will now be topped at 90 feet.
The council wanted to enhance the 17th Avenue South corridor from Ocean Boulevard to U.S. 17 South by bringing in more commercial businesses along with any new development projects. Any commercial uses allowed under RC zoning will be allowed in the new overlay. Any parking garages must dedicate 10% of the ground floor for commercial use.
Councilman Jay Baldwin said there has been a lot of misinformation circulating about the overlay plan. He said the council worked for months to get a plan in place to improve the area.
“We’re trying to be pro-active in reducing derelict buildings and crime in that section of the city,” Baldwin said. “We knew we had to lower the density from the first plan.”
Councilman Trey Skidmore noted that the city’s population had increased 50% since 2000.
“We can’t stop redevelopment and growth, so we have to manage it,” he said.
One of the main complaints about the original proposal was the possibility of having tall buildings on both sides of Ocean Boulevard.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the overlay will prevent the “walled in” effect of having tall buildings on both sides of the boulevard.
The plan was approved 7-0 and has to pass a second reading before going into effect.
No flames on the beach?
In other action, the council gave first reading approval to banning fires or any open flames on the beach, beach access or street ends at the beach. The ban includes any propane grill, cooker or heating device.
City attorney Chris Noury said that while fires are allowed on the beach, the city highly discourages them for safety reasons.
“The police and fire departments wanted the council to put the ban in ordinance form to give them a way to keep everybody safe,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.