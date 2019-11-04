The North Myrtle Beach city council on Monday passed final reading of an ordinance mandating where residents are allowed to put their parking decals on their cars, golf carts and motorcycles.
This summer, the city began a paid parking program, charging $2 an hour to park in city lots connected to Ocean Boulevard. City residents can get a parking decal that exempts them from paying.
But residents don’t always put their decals where they’re supposed to, so the city is taking steps to amend its ordinance to enforce proper decal placement.
"They were putting them everywhere except where Lanier parking enforcement could see them, and some of them were using scotch tape and transferring them from one vehicle to another," said city spokesman Pat Dowling. "So we had no way to really enforce where you put them, so now people can follow the blueprint and put them where they’re supposed to go."
Here's where they go:
For regular vehicles, they're placed on the inside of the windshield, on the driver’s side, in the bottom part of the window.
For motorcycles with windshields, they go on the outside of the windshield, in the bottom left corner; and on motorcycles without windshields, they should be put on the fork.
For golf carts with windshields, they're adhered to the outside of the front windshield, on the driver’s side, in the bottom part of the window; and for golf carts without windows, they go on the front next to the state decal.
Dowling said there's a progressive fine for non-compliance that starts low and then climbs for subsequent violations.
