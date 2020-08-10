The short answer is that the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that the state owns the canals of Cherry Grove.

But a similar question is up for debate again after landowner Blue Chair Properties, LLC on 61st Avenue North applied for a permit to build a dock from its canal-front property, sparking a legal challenge. North Myrtle Beach said in a court filing that a ruling against the state could affect the city's ability the dredge the canals again, if another dredge is required.

At issue is where the canal ends and where Blue Chair Properties’ land begins, and who owns the land between Blue Chair's property line and the canal's mean high-water mark.

East Cherry Grove Realty Co., LLC and Ray and Nixon, LLC, citing a 1969 quitclaim deed, said a lawsuit filed in February against Blue Chair Properties and the state of South Carolina that they own the marshy area between the canal and the property in question. The same plaintiffs also filed a similar claim in late April against another waterfront landowner on Channell Street.

According to the permit application, Blue Chair Properties' proposed dock would add a new bulkhead along the canal, and a ramp would extend over the area between the new bulkhead and the water, leading to a floating dock.

The plaintiffs said the 1969 quitclaim deed gave them rights to the land above the canal's mean high water mark, or average high tide mark. Those parcels are now in the possession of other private landowners, and most parcels extend all the way to the canal, as shown in online county land records, with a clear delineation between private property and state property.

Basically, the plats and land records show no daylight between private land and the state-owned canals, and the border is marked with a single property line.

But in some areas, there's land between the canal's mean high water mark and the private owners' property line, which begs the question: does that land belong to East Cherry Grove Realty or the state of South Carolina?

The plaintiffs in the case allege that they have title to the land in question through the 1969 quitclaim deed and king’s grant, which they argue gives them rights to land above the mean high-water mark, and they said that they've paid property taxes on the land.

The state supreme court in 2012 ruled the canals belong to the state of South Carolina, citing the same 1969 quitclaim deeds that the plaintiffs reference in their complaint.

In its 2012 decision, the state supreme court upheld a jury decision stemming from a 2009 lawsuit that North Myrtle Beach filed against East Cherry Grove Realty to let the city dredge the canals.

The supreme court ruled the quitclaim deed gave ownership of the canals themselves to the state, clearing the way for North Myrtle Beach to dredge the canals during a project that began in 2016 and ended in 2017.

But in the case filed in February, East Cherry Grove Realty asked the court to “issue a final judicial decision holding that plaintiffs are the owners of all the properties (including tidelands) and bottom lands where defendant Blue Chair Properties, LLC proposes to build its deck.”

In response, the state insisted that the canals are state-owned, consistent with the supreme court ruling.

On July 6, North Myrtle Beach filed a petition with the court, siding with the state and citing the 2012 supreme court ruling.

"Petitioner contends that the property claimed by plaintiffs is the same property quitclaimed to the state of South Carolina," the city said in its filing.

The city argued that “the supreme court held the language in the quitclaim deeds as interpreted by the jury showed that East Cherry Grove intended to quitclaim title to these canals which included the canal bottoms… to the state.”

In its petition, North Myrtle said it has "embarked upon an extensive dredging project in reliance on the court findings of the jury and the S.C. Supreme Court. Petitioner has obtained a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete the dredging project. In addition, petitioner has created a tax assessment district to pay for the dredging project based upon the benefits property owners would enjoy having access to use the canals without interference from East Cherry Grove Realty, LLC."

Neither attorney Michael Battle, representing the city and Blue Chair Properties, nor Gene Connell, the attorney representing East Cherry Grove Realty, could be reached for comment on the record.

North Myrtle Beach said in its court filing that the plaintiffs are “trying to reverse or undo the findings and order of the jury and the South Carolina Supreme Court and, if successful, plaintiffs’ efforts could have a substantial impact upon the city’s dredging project and the rights of property owners throughout east Cherry Grove.”

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling declined to comment on the specifics of how a ruling against the city could affect a possible second dredge, but said in an email that “the city is confident in its position. The issue was already resolved by the S.C. Supreme Court in the city's favor, and we expect the outcome to be the same this time around.”

This October, the owners of about 700 properties in Cherry Grove will receive their final $2,400 bill to pay off the bond from the first dredge that was finished in 2017. Now the city is thinking about a second dredging project.

“The canals were made so that the people in the area of Cherry Grove can enjoy their boating,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “It’s a very vital part of the Cherry Grove area. People do fish in those areas. They’ve bought their homes, they’ve invested a lot of money so they can have their docks and their boats, so it’s vitally important to the homeowners in the Cherry Grove area.”

Dowling said the city has completed its hydrographic survey of the canals, and a consultant is “crunching the numbers to determine the total volume of material that would have to be removed from the canals, should the city decide to do a second or ‘maintenance’ dredge.”

“We will get that evaluation and council will decide through recommendation whether we’re going to do a second dredging or not,” said Hatley.

Dowling said the consultant is working on submittal requirements for permit modifications, including a request for an interim mechanical dredge of the sandbar located at the end of the minor channel of House Creek, next to Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, where the minor channel flows into the main channel before emptying into Hog Inlet.

The Tidewater Spoils Basin where the city deposited material from the first dredge is in use by another entity until fall of 2021, Dowling said, and the city has asked Horry County to put them next in line, although that doesn’t necessarily mean a second dredge would start at that time.

"The city of North Myrtle Beach has expressed interest in using it for Phase II but at this point no agreement or timeframe has been determined," said county spokesperson Kelly Moore in an email.

The city would also have to pass another ordinance and issue another bond in order to pay for the second dredging project. Dowling said it was likely that the next project would involve another five years of $2,400 payments, although it's not in stone.

No property in the tax assessment district can be billed for more than $24,000 total to pay for the dredging, and the properties in question will have paid $12,000 after the final round of billing for the first dredge.

So far, DHEC hasn’t issued a final determination on whether Blue Chair Properties can build their dock.

“The permitting decision is pending additional information regarding ownership,” a DHEC spokesperson said in an email.