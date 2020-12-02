North Myrtle Beach's city council on Wednesday unanimously voted to extend the city's pandemic-related state of emergency and mask mandate for another 60 days. The previous ordinance was scheduled to expire Friday.

The mask rules that passed city council on June 30 and were later linked to the state of emergency require everyone to wear a mask or face covering when visiting any retail business or personal services business like a nail salon, hair salon or tattoo parlor. The city is tasked with enforcing the ordinance, but businesses must post "conspicuous signage" notifying customers of the law.

The ordinance mandates masks for employees who interact with the public at restaurants, retailers, government offices and personal service businesses.

People who can't wear face coverings because of age or health conditions, those who need help to put a mask on or take it off and people with religious objections are exempt from the rules.

“This time of the year, as you have heard in the media, there are a lot of COVID cases,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “And what we hear from the specialists, CDC and the news media, is that it’s going to get worse before it gets better. This ordinance is just for the health and safety of our community. It makes our citizens feel better knowing that we have an ordinance where people have to wear a mask when they go into businesses. We also know that it’s working. If people wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands, you will not have near as many cases.”

Violations of the complaint-driven ordinance are punishable by a penalty of up to $25 for citizens who break the law, and up to a $100 fine for businesses who aren't following the rules. For businesses who break the rules, each day of non-compliance is considered a separate offense, according to the ordinance.

On Monday, the city of Myrtle Beach extended its own mask ordinance through the end of the year.