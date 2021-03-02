The top two candidates vying for North Myrtle Beach's at-large council seat will have to keep campaigning.

Neither Trey Skidmore (961 votes) nor Ronnie Nichols (514 votes) received more than 50% of the 2,034 votes in the city's tally, according to the unofficial results released by the city Tuesday night. That means they'll be on the ballot again for a runoff election on March 16.

"I think it went pretty much as expected from what we had thought when we entered the race," said Nichols. "It’s going to be a runoff and we kind of anticipated that."

The business owner said he would stay the course in the weeks leading up to the runoff, but that less restrictive COVID-19 rules, such as the revocation of the 250-person limit on gatherings, could open up some campaign opportunities. Nichols said he might run some TV ads or try to have a televised debate if it could be done safely.

"I don’t think that we would run a different campaign than what we ran," Nichols added. "I think it’ll narrow the playing field a little bit as far as where we spend our time."

Skidmore said he was proud of his campaign and the other candidates.

"I can’t say but good things for the other candidates that ran because they all kept it clean," he said. "I’m not that type of person and I’m glad all the other candidates ran a clean race."

The 38 year-old dad said he would keep campaigning to earn new votes and keep the ones he got on Tuesday.

"I want to thank everybody as far the poll workers, everybody out there that has helped me and all the voters that came out to vote," Skidmore said. "It wasn’t the prettiest day, so I want thank everyone."

Here's the vote totals from Tuesday's election:

• Trey Skidmore - 961

• Ron Nichols - 514

• Bob Lucas - 284

• Elizabeth Conley - 80

• William Davis - 59

• Michael Mishoe - 50

• Terry Jeffers - 41

• Robert Halpin - 36

• Ed Ramey - 9

The results will be certified 10 a.m. Thursday at city hall.