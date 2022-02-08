North Myrtle Beach residents and property owners will no longer have to display decals in order to park free in city-owned paid parking lots beginning March 1.

Instead, the city will use license tag readers to know who is supposed to be parking there. The tags must be in the usual spot on a vehicle and not be obstructed from view.

Golf carts will still have to sport parking decals either on the windshield or the front of the cart.

North Myrtle Beach residents or non-resident property owners who have paid city property taxes on their vehicles are eligible for two parking exemptions. These may be used for two vehicles, a vehicle and golf cart or two golf carts. One additional exemption can be purchased for $200 for the season that runs from March 1 through Oct. 31.

Non-resident property owners who have not paid city taxes on their vehicle are eligible for one free exemption for a vehicle or a golf cart decal. They, too, can purchase an additional season exemption for $200.

Resident property owners with a personal vehicle registered to an employer or business can get two exemptions by paying $50 per exemption for the season.

Horry County residents may purchase one vehicle parking exemption for $200 per season. They are not eligible for a golf cart pass. This is restricted to one exemption per household. The city has capped the total number of county exemptions at 200 per season and they are available on a first come, first served basis.