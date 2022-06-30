A city-wide ban on single-use plastic bags that was set to take effect Friday in North Myrtle Beach was put on hold Wednesday by city leaders for a simple reason — businesses can’t get any bags to replace them.
The ban had originally been scheduled to start Jan. 1, but local businesses were given a six-month extension in order to get replacements and deplete their current stockpile of plastic bags. The effort to move away from single-use plastic bags is aimed at protecting the environment, especially marine animals such as sea turtles.
Businesses, however, insist that supply chain problems are keeping them from getting paper or reusable bags.
To offer some relief, an ordinance was proposed at a special called meeting Wednesday that would allow reusable plastic bags that are at least 2.25 mils thick. City manager Mike Mahaney said his research shows that the turtles won’t eat bags that thick.
“These 2.25 mils bags are approved in Hilton Head, California and some foreign countries,” Mahaney said. “We have to be sensitive to costs for all businesses.”
Some business owners told the council that the bags may be a little easier to get, but right now they can’t get any bags from anywhere.
Frank Boulineau who owns Boulineau’s in Cherry Grove said he has had bags on back order for quite some time.
“Several months ago, we ordered half a million bags and we haven’t gotten them yet,” he said. “One supplier said some bags are made of sugar cane and it’s in short supply.”
He added that some smaller businesses have contacted him about buying bags but he doesn’t have any to sell to them.
Councilman Bubba Collins said he wasn’t comfortable with allowing the thicker plastic reusable bags.
“Citizens can bring their own bags,” he said.
Mahaney said it was a “lofty goal” to get 20 million visitors to bring their own bags.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said it seems that getting paper bags is the biggest issue right now.
“We want to protect the environment but we don’t want to put an undue burden on our businesses either,” she said.
Councilman Jay Baldwin said the council was lenient four years ago when the ban was first proposed but no one imagined these supply chain issues.
Looking ahead to the looming deadline, Baldwin said, “We can’t force them to use something they can’t get.”
In a 6-1 vote, the council approved the 2.25 mil thick bags but extended the ban enforcement deadline another 24 months. Collins cast the lone dissenting vote.
