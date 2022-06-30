Derek Calhoun, a local military recruiter, said he and his wife wanted to start a business that makes it a little easier for families coming to North Myrtle Beach to get here.
They started Cherry Grove Beach Gear, which provides everything from beach chairs, umbrellas and baby tents to coolers full of drinks for visitors when they get here so it’s less they have to pack for the trip.
Part of the business model is that these are set up on the beach and ready to be enjoyed when the visitors get there.
But at a special called meeting Wednesday, the North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance that says only the city or someone with a city franchise agreement can deliver to or set up beach wares such as chairs, umbrellas or floats on the beach. These must be set up after 8 a.m. and removed by 7 p.m.
Calhoun told the council that he requested a franchise agreement but the city refused to issue one to him.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the city used to have agreements with companies that provided lifeguards and rented the chairs, umbrellas and floats but the city took over the operation to raise the quality of the lifeguard service.
She said it costs the city about $5 million each year to provide the beach services and the rental fees from the beach wares bring in a little over $3 million a year.
“We’d have to raise taxes if we didn’t do that,” she said.
Hatley said years ago the city had problems with time share companies soliciting business on the beach and they don’t want to have the beachgoers bothered by businesses approaching them.
Calhoun said his company doesn't do that. His business comes from phone calls or online ahead of the visitors’ arrival.
“We don’t accept same-day requests,” he said. “When we get those, we refer them to the city’s services. We never solicit on the beach.”
Hatley said the city has had problems with people leaving items overnight on the beach that get in the way of the city employees raking the beach in the mornings.
“We’d find tents, chairs and even sofas left out there,” she said. “You can still rent chairs, umbrellas, coolers and anything else. You just can’t put them on the beach.”
Calhoun said his employees are instructed not to put anything on the beach until after 8 a.m. and everything is returned before 7 p.m. He said the whole idea is to make visitors’ trips easier and more enjoyable and that’s why his employees carry the items to the beach.
With the city closing the loophole in the law that allowed him to operate, Calhoun said the city “is singling him out. They don’t want us to get the revenue.”
He said he and his wife started the business just before the COVID-19 lockdown, so essentially this is his second full season.
“I’m going to retire from the Army soon and this is a business we really believe in,” Calhoun said. “I just want a franchise agreement. We won’t be competing against the city for daily rentals.”
With the law now in place, what are his plans?
“I’ve been advised to keep on doing what we’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ll see where it goes from there.”
This is just wrong on all levels. It is overreach and all the City is doing is trying to destroy a small business that is following all of their rules! They are making up their reasoning as they go and none of it passes the litmus test. They are simply making it hard on citizens and visitors so that we have to use their overpriced, worn out equipment at three times the cost. And next year they won’t provide seasonal rentals to really ensure they are the only high priced game in town. Shame on you Mayor and Council!
[sad] It should be noted that the city almost tripled the cost for a season rental in 2022. When we saw that, we looked for another alternative, when a friend who also had been renting from the city found Derek's business. Moreover, we've been advised the city is not offering season rentals next year, only more expensive per day rentals.
It seems inappropriate that a private citizen can't pay someone a fee to set up our personal umbrellas and chairs on a public beach. Moreover, as residents of Cherry Grove, we already pay taxes to the city/state.
It's obvious what the city wants is a monopoly, which I doubt would hold up in court if sued. People conducting personal business off the beach should not involve the city as long as guidelines regarding times and setup/removal are followed.
