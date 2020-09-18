After almost 20 years of service, North Myrtle Beach at-large councilor Bob Cavanaugh is planning to step down from council as soon as his house sells.
He plans to move to Richmond, Virginia to be closer to his family and children.
"My term was up in 2021, and I intended to finish it out," Cavanaugh said Friday. "And then the virus came along and then the quarantine came along, and then I tuned 80. My family kept yelling at me, ‘Why don’t you come up here and be with us now? Don’t have any emergencies, just come on up.’"
The councilor said he's waiting for his house to sell before making the move.
"I’m going to move up with family into the Richmond area," Cavanaugh said Friday. "I just put my house on the market today and as soon as it sells, I will resign."
He was first elected in 2001, and has seen the city grow into the tourist destination it has become. He said he's proud of his work to develop the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, the aquatic center, and pushing for the plastic bag ban that the city passed in 2019. (Council in May voted to delay the bag ban's effective date - originally Jan 1, 2021 - because of COVID-19).
Cavanaugh said his favorite part of the job is how effectively city councilors work with each and with the people of North Myrtle.
"We have lots of workshops, we work out issues, we come to a good logical conclusion and the people seem to always go along with us," he said. "It’s just been a very enjoyable time setting up the future for this great city."
Mayor Marilyn Hatley praised Cavanaugh's ability to work for the city as a whole instead of just one district, and his eagerness to help anyone with a problem.
"People can call Bob about any problem or issue they have in the city and Bob Cavanaugh was one who always answered and would go see them and look at the problem," Hatley said. "I’m going to miss him. We haven’t always agreed on everything, but we both have learned from each other and have accepted each other’s ideas."
There is no set date for a special election to fill Cavanaugh's seat once he leaves.
If Cavanaugh leaves more than 180 days before the general election in November 2021, a special election will have to be held 13 weeks after the seat becomes open, according to city code.
Cavanaugh plans to stay active on council as long as he's eligible.
