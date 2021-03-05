North Myrtle Beach council candidates Ronnie Nichols and Trey Skidmore will answer questions during a virtual forum Tuesday afternoon hosted by Destination North Myrtle Beach, formerly known as the North Myrtle Beach Chamber. The two candidates are in a runoff election for city council.

The 90-minute forum starting at 3:30 p.m. will be moderated by WMBF anchor Meredith Helline and will be live-streamed on Zoom and Destination NMB’s Facebook page, said CEO Cheryl Kilday. She added that the organization has hosted such forums in the past, but the initial 10 candidates running for the at-large seat vacated by Bob Cavanaugh proved too many to handle.

Each candidate will get a chance to introduce themselves and talk about why they’re interested in city council before taking turns answering questions drafted by Destination NMB’s economic development and policy committees. The forum won’t function as a debate where each candidate answers the same question question right after each other.

“All the questions will be asked for both candidates but in a different order,” Kilday said.

Topics include the candidate’s own priorities once elected, whether they plan to include the business community in their policy discussions, their opinion on the health of the business community, how they plan to balance the needs of tourists and residents when deciding policy and their opinion on the city’s COVID-19 protocols and face coverings, among issues.

Although the state has started to lift some of its restrictions, Destination’s research shows that tourists are more likely to visit places that are doing good job of controlling the pandemic and have protective measures in place.

“We know it’s something that’s coming,” Kilday said. “Just getting a sense of where they are with that, since that’s something that city council will be facing probably sooner rather than later.”

Destination won’t be endorsing a candidate though.

“As an organization, we’ve modified our documents, our bylaws to say we wouldn’t endorse or get involved in that kind of political thing as the chamber of commerce,” Kilday added.

To register to watch the forum on Zoom, click here. Or, watch the livestream on the chamber's Facebook page, here.