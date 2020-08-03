North Myrtle Beach announced it would close its public buildings and facilities at 6 p.m. Monday night due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Those facilities include the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center and the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex.
The city said it hopes to reopen at normal hours on Tuesday, depending on how the storm affects the city.
Residents and visitors who need non-regency storm-related information can call the city's emergency operations center at 843-663-8778.
For emergencies, call 911.
As Tropical Storm Isaias heads up the East Coast, government agencies, commercial shopping centers and hospitals have announced operational changes.
