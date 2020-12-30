Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Barefoot swing bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will be reduced to one lane in order to for Wilmington-based Saffo Contractors to begin the annual maintenance, which could take between three and four weeks to complete, according to the city of North Myrtle Beach.
The contractors have 30 days to complete their work on the city-owned bridge.
The bridge will be limited to one lane of traffic during most of that time, so drivers who use the bridge should expect some delays, the city said in a news release.
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said the contractors will clean and repair the bridge where necessary, and are funded by the $80,000 the city budgets annually for maintenance on the bridge.
SCDOT will inspect the bridge during the maintenance work, Dowling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.