North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday gave final approval to a plan that will provide improved facilities at the Cherry Grove Park and Boat Landing.

But the improvements come with a price tag that some kayak businesses say will place an undue burden on their operations.

“It’s not fair to charge a disproportionate fee to kayak businesses,” said Wyatt Todd of Kokopelli Surf Camp, which filed a lawsuit against the city last week over the policy.

The new ordinance caps the number of kayak businesses that can operate out of the landing at six. Those businesses will also have to pay 10% of the gross revenues generated at the landing. The city’s original proposal was 7% but was bumped up to 10% when the ordinance came before the council.

Todd said nine out of 10 houses along the marsh are commercial rental businesses.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on April 29, Kokopelli argues that it has operated on the Grand Strand for 10 years and the highly rated tour company has a strong safety record. The business also depends on access to the Cherry Grove landing.

"Cherry Grove Boat Landing is the only safe area to enter the public waters of the Cherry Grove Salt Marsh and this salt marsh is the only safe area to kayak within North Myrtle Beach," the lawsuit stated. "This means that the entirety of Plaintiff’s tour related business in must be done through said boat landing."

But in recent years, Kokopelli has seen "copy-cat companies" that try to mimic the more established kayak tour businesses.

"Businesses attempting to copy Plaintiff’s business model start up and begin haphazardly offering a lesser product, in an effort to capitalize on this recent wave of people wanting to explore the great outdoors," the lawsuit stated. "There are essentially three larger tour companies, with Plaintiff being one, and a handful of new smaller outfits still learning the ropes."

The influx of traffic at the ramp generated complaints from boaters, residents and visitors about the landing and boat ramp becoming overcrowded. That led to the new ordinance.