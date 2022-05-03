North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday gave final approval to a plan that will provide improved facilities at the Cherry Grove Park and Boat Landing.
But the improvements come with a price tag that some kayak businesses say will place an undue burden on their operations.
“It’s not fair to charge a disproportionate fee to kayak businesses,” said Wyatt Todd of Kokopelli Surf Camp, which filed a lawsuit against the city last week over the policy.
The new ordinance caps the number of kayak businesses that can operate out of the landing at six. Those businesses will also have to pay 10% of the gross revenues generated at the landing. The city’s original proposal was 7% but was bumped up to 10% when the ordinance came before the council.
Todd said nine out of 10 houses along the marsh are commercial rental businesses.
In the lawsuit, which was filed on April 29, Kokopelli argues that it has operated on the Grand Strand for 10 years and the highly rated tour company has a strong safety record. The business also depends on access to the Cherry Grove landing.
"Cherry Grove Boat Landing is the only safe area to enter the public waters of the Cherry Grove Salt Marsh and this salt marsh is the only safe area to kayak within North Myrtle Beach," the lawsuit stated. "This means that the entirety of Plaintiff’s tour related business in must be done through said boat landing."
But in recent years, Kokopelli has seen "copy-cat companies" that try to mimic the more established kayak tour businesses.
"Businesses attempting to copy Plaintiff’s business model start up and begin haphazardly offering a lesser product, in an effort to capitalize on this recent wave of people wanting to explore the great outdoors," the lawsuit stated. "There are essentially three larger tour companies, with Plaintiff being one, and a handful of new smaller outfits still learning the ropes."
The influx of traffic at the ramp generated complaints from boaters, residents and visitors about the landing and boat ramp becoming overcrowded. That led to the new ordinance.
"While Plaintiff agrees that due to COVID restrictions pushing more people to outdoor activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking as well as North Carolina banning Flounder fishing (thus sending multitudes of additional fishermen to North Myrtle Beach, resulting in excessive numbers of North Carolina licensed vehicles utilizing the ramp), the population at the boat ramp and surrounding area(s) has increased in recent years," the lawsuit stated. However, "Plaintiff does not believe his longstanding business is contributing to this issue in any significant way, thus increased regulation of tour companies such as Plaintiff will have little to no impact on the overall congestion of the ramp."
Kokopelli referred to the new policy as "business killing legislation" that doesn't offer a solution the overcrowding. Additionally, the complaint asserts that the city gave itself broad taxing authority with its recent actions.
"In short, the bill changed the definitions of 'Park and sports complex' and 'Public park and recreation facilities' ever so slightly, just omitting or adding a few words here or there, to expand and significantly improperly overreach with regard to Defendant’s power — giving Defendant the power to levy additional taxes on companies operating within or existing in public spaces," the lawsuit stated. "This amendment enables Defendant to selectively pick the winners and losers with regard to local businesses operating in the area."
Kokopelli claims the city did not give the company sufficient time to adjust its business model to account for the new fees and many tours had already been booked before the changes were discussed. According to the lawsuit, the company would either default on those agreements or operate at a loss for the year.
"This contract is catastrophic for Plaintiff’s business on a number of levels," the lawsuit stated.
The company is asking the court to issue an injunction and preserve the business's rights while the case goes through the legal system.
On Monday night, city attorney Chris Noury said the city hasn’t been served with the Kokopelli lawsuit but the city’s policy is not to comment on pending legal matters.
The city is building a new ramp for the kayak operations while the current ramp will be available for public use by recreational boats and kayaks.
City Manager Mike Mahaney said the city is spending $400,000 dollars on infrastructure in that area and only 10% of that is going toward the new kayak ramp. Other projects include more parking and improvements to access to the park.
The new ordinance also comes with a $2 parking fee for all vehicles parking at the landing and park.
The final measure allows commercial activity at all city parks and facilities, not just the Cherry Grove location.
Charles D. Perry contributed to this report.
