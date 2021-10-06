The 253 Sea Glass cottages built or under construction in North Myrtle Beach’s Barefoot Resort will soon have some company.

After months of debate and changes, North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday passed final reading of an amendment to the Barefoot PDD allowing up to 92 more cottages to replace most of the previously planned 40,000 feet of commercial space in the neighborhood, although one commercial building is already constructed.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley recused herself from the discussion and the vote due to her son's work as a consultant for the landowner.

The homes range in size from 1,103 square feet to 1,692 square feet, with lease terms of at least six months and 169 parking spaces.

The plan includes a swimming pool and a $350,000 traffic light at the intersection of Barefoot Resort Bridge Road and Village Crossing Boulevard, which must both be complete on or before the date the city has issued building permits for 60 of the cottages.

The city will fund $150,000 of the traffic light and the developers will pay for the rest. The developers will also pay a $1,300 beach parking and park enhancement fee at the time they pull each building permit.

No one from the public spoke Monday night, but two speakers voiced their opinions during first reading last month.

“We at the Board of BRRA have closely followed developments within the Barefoot community and particularly the expansion of Sea Glass Cottages with regard to a change in Barefoot PDD,” said Jerry Saxon, president of Barefoot Resort Residential Owners Association “The BRRA is prepared to give full support to the change in the PDD and expansion of Sea Glass Communities.”

Tom Powell, another Barefoot resident, told council he was concerned about the density and what would happen if another wildfire struck Barefoot, like one did in 2009.