North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday gave final approval to a proposed 250-unit development between Little River Neck Road and the Intracoastal Waterway, just east of Tidewater Plantation.
The new development agreement, which includes a reduction in density from the 375 units originally approved, calls for at least 220 but no more than 260 living units. The proposed plan currently calls for 104 single-family homes and 146 in-common townhome units, plus an amenity center, a private marina of no more than 50 slips and an adjacent commercial ship store and grill. The private marina is only for the use of homeowners and their guests.
The developers will also provide a left turn lane into the development, with South Carolina Department of Transportation approval.
Stormwater from the development will flow into existing ponds on the land, which drain into the Intracoastal Waterway.
The proposed development has an initial five-year buildout in eight sub-phases, but the agreement will automatically renew for two more five-year periods if it’s not complete after the first five years.
The developer will also pay the city $375,000 in park enhancement and beach access fees by the 10th day after the fifth anniversary of the development agreement, and will also pay the city an additional $400,000 within the same time frame.
The $400,000 was part of the agreement the city had with the developers when it was first approved in 2007, and is still included in the new agreement.
Some residents at the council meeting expressed concern about traffic on Little River Neck Road and the potential for more golf carts there.
Tidewater Plantation Community Association President Cathy Weis said she was pleased with the lowered density, but not the possibility of more golf carts. “Little River Neck Road is bad enough without golf carts,” she said.
City Manager Mike Mahaney said the city was planning to take the $400,000 and use it to widen Little River Neck Road by two feet on either side, but pointed out that if council didn’t approve the new agreement, the developers already had the right to build 375 units.
“You all need to keep in mind they have a vested right,” Mahaney said. “Look, I live in Tidewater; I’ve lived there for 12 years. This development can go right out there and build 375 houses. That is approved, it was approved before I even got here. We went back and we tried to negotiate the best deal we could, which got 375 to 250, which got a turning lane, which got beach access fees, which got all that stuff.”
And, he pointed out, a 2019 S.C. Department of Transportation traffic study found average daily traffic on Little River Neck Road was 5,000 cars, whereas the road’s capacity, according to the state, is 15,000 cars a day.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley proposed another solution for golf carts: the city’s multi-purpose path along Little River Neck Road is scheduled to go out for bids this fall, and Hatley said the city may be able to provide cut-ins along the path where golf carts could pull over and let faster cars pass them.
“It’s a simple way that would allow the golf carts to pull over and allow the traffic to move past,” Hatley said. “It may not could work, but that’s just a thought.”
