The city of North Myrtle Beach on Monday announced a new paid parking lot in Cherry Grove near The Point.
The new lot is located on Ocean Boulevard above 60th Avenue North.
The lot will hold 75 parking spaces, with four handicapped spaces.
The paid lot costs $2 an hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in March through October. Parking outside that time range is free, although overnight parking is not allowed.
Those with resident or non-resident parking decals may park for free.
A portable restroom is located on-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.