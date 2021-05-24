North Myrtle Beach parking in Cherry Grove

The city of North Myrtle Beach recently acquired a new paid parking lot in Cherry Grove near the point, shown here on a map. Photo courtesy the city of North Myrtle Beach 

 Christian Boschult

The city of North Myrtle Beach on Monday announced a new paid parking lot in Cherry Grove near The Point.

The new lot is located on Ocean Boulevard above 60th Avenue North. 

The lot will hold 75 parking spaces, with four handicapped spaces. 

The paid lot costs $2 an hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in March through October. Parking outside that time range is free, although overnight parking is not allowed.

Those with resident or non-resident parking decals may park for free.

A portable restroom is located on-site.

