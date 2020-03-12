All potential jury court cases in the North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court for the court term from March 16 through March 20 have been resolved and are not in need of jurors, according to a city news release.
The city says folks called to jury duty for the March 16 to March 20 court term do not have to appear in North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court.
The fact that the city doesn't need jurors for next week's court term is unrelated to the novel coronavirus.
