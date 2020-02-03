North Myrtle Beach is planning to repave 41 streets and a parking lot within the city at a cost of a bit more than $1 million.
City spokesman Pat Dowling said the city's $1.14 million contract with Southern Asphalt runs through June 2020.
Work starts Monday with 40th and 46th avenues south and Lewis Street.
The J. Bryan Floyd Community Center parking lot will be repaved on Friday and Saturday.
The rest of the work will be done on the contractor's schedule.
Included in the resurfacing project are:
- 13th Avenue North
- 20th Avenue North
- 5th Avenue South
- 37th Avenue South
- 40th Avenue South
- 46th Avenue South
- Allen Street
- Bay Pines Court
- Catalina Drive
- Cherry Tree Lane
- Clubhouse Drive
- Coral Reef Drive
- Coral Sand Drive
- Crosswinds Avenue
- Dogwood Place
- Eastover Lane
- Herring Gull Circle
- Hunter Avenue
- J. Bryan Floyd Community Center Parking Lot
- Jerdon Circle
- Landfall Drive
- Lewis Street
- Live Oak Court
- Martha’s Way
- Moorings Way
- Mount Vernon Drive
- North Oak Drive
- Phyllis Street
- Sand Dollar Court
- Sea Bird Court
- Sea Horse Court
- South Oak Drive
- Spotted Owl Landing
- Summers Place
- Sunset Harbour Drive
- Swan Lake Drive
- Tilghman Forest Drive
- Watermark Court
- Waterway Drive
- White Tern Circle
- Windy Pines Drive
- Wood Street
The city said in a news release its goal is to resurface about 10 miles of road every year.
