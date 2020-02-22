It’s fun, it’s for a good cause, and it’s practically a tradition.
The North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club will present “Leap Into Fashion” on the day that makes 2020 a leap year, Feb. 29.
The luncheon and Foxy Lady fashion show will be at 11 a.m. at the Dunes Golf and Country Club.
For the $35 tickets, call Paula at 518-495-2646 or Sandy at 304-545-8295.
The proceeds of the event support local charities.
One of the main things the Pilot Club uses money for, said fundraising chairperson Paula Yanis, is to provide three different sized wheelchairs specifically made for use on the beach.
The City of North Myrtle Beach Parks and Recreation Department makes them available to residents and visitors for up to a week at a time.
The club also donates helmets to the local police department to help prevent children’s head injuries.
“We just try to help make the world a better place by promoting friendship and a positive attitude,” Yanis said. “We support every parade, we visit nursing homes, we do quite a bit to support Alzheimer’s groups, and we’re always looking for new members.”
The local Pilot Club is in its 25th year. The national organization was chartered in 1921.
The name was inspired by riverboat pilots who represented leadership and guidance.
The North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Grill House, 228 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach.
Along with lunch and the fashion show, “Leap Into Fashion” will include a live auction, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
The members of the local Pilot Club will model the Foxy Lady fashions, and the event will be emceed by Foxy Lady.
“This is a fun time the ladies look forward to,” Yanis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.