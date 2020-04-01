North Myrtle Beach announced Wednesday that it would work with residents and businesses struggling to pay their bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has all but shut down the Grand Strand's economy.

Water

The city said in a news release that it does not plan to cut off water service, but that anyone with difficulty paying their bills should notify the city as soon as possible. Customers are still responsible for what they use and the city may be able to help people avoid payment problems in the future. Those who have trouble paying should call the city's utility billing department and call 843-280-5550 and select option 2.

Business licenses

North Myrtle business license expire April 30, and the city mailed renewal forms in mid-March. The city says businesses who are currently closed can wait to renew their licenses until they open again, and will waive penalties for late renewals. Businesses may not operate without a business license.

Local A-tax and hospitality fees

The city says businesses are still required to pay their local accommodations tax and hospitality fee payments on time. However, if a business is unable to pay, the city will work with them on a payment plan without penalties. Businesses that are unable to pay on time should call 843-280-5651.