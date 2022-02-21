Noting the centuries-old tradition of honoring those who were wounded serving their country, the North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday declared the city is now a Purple Heart City.
The Purple Heart was first established by George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and honors those who have been wounded fighting against recognized enemies of the United States.
William Huffaker said the move is a great thing because it will bring to light what the Purple Heart really is. Huffaker was wounded twice in Vietnam during his service from 1969-1970.
“You don’t know how many times people have asked me what the Purple Heart is,” he said. “This helps remind people what it is and what it stands for.”
Huffaker joined other members of the Grand Strand chapter of Purple Heart recipients in council chambers as Mayor Marilyn Hatley read the proclamation of the city’s new recognition. The proclamation honors all military veterans and their families for the sacrifices they made for their country.
“This is one of the greatest honors a city can receive,” Hatley said.
Hatley presented the proclamation to Richard Roszelle, state commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The push for the city to recognize Purple Heart recipients came up in a late-night telephone conversation with North Myrtle Beach native and Army Reserve Maj. Kathryn Jenerette, Hatley said.
“Kathryn told me how important it would be to the many Purple Heart recipients we have in this city and how much it would mean to their families,” Hatley said. “From that conversation, the city got the ball rolling.”
Jenerette said she was very happy with what the city did Monday night.
“Mayor Hatley and the city of North Myrtle Beach have always been very veteran-friendly,” she said. “Our veterans make great citizens and neighbors. I’m glad the city has recognized these very special folks.”
