North Myrtle Beach on Monday approved first reading of an ordinance to shorten the minimum duration of a sign’s message from 60 seconds to 15 seconds.
Signs that change more often than the city allows are considered to be animated signs, and are prohibited in the city except for planned development districts.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley attributed the change to the city’s electronic new electronic sign at the corner of the Main Street Connector and Highway 17.
“The sign is very slow,” Hatley said. “Under our ordinance, it doesn’t allow for every 30 seconds. And we found people cannot see the messages that change by just sitting at the stoplight. By the old ordnance, we couldn’t make the change so we changed the ordinance so people could see more messages as they drive by.”
Councilor Fred Coyne attributed the updated rules to keeping up with technology. The 60-second rule has been a part of the ordinance since it was first written in 1989.
“The reader boards like that, they weren’t in existence at the time,” Coyne said. “The technology in the industry has evolved, and it’s more or less an update to match up with the technology. But I think the timing, the 15 seconds, I think people can catch that. I think it’s going to be a good thing. It’s just our ever-changing world.”
The ordinance will not go into effect until it passes second reading, but a reporter who visited the city’s sign on Tuesday found that it was already changing more than once every 60 seconds.
The ordinance is not limited to just the city’s sign.
“The ordinance will affect any sign,” Hatley said. “So any sign could be changed to every 15 seconds. It goes into effect for all digital signs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.