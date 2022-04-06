Six kayak tour businesses will receive contract offers from the City of North Myrtle Beach this week.

But not everyone is pleased with the terms.

“Literally cuts my business income in half,” said Justin Summerall, owner of J&L Kayaking, referring to the 10% fee that will be imposed on kayak businesses.

North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday gave initial approval to what city manager Mike Mahaney called a “housekeeping” ordinance.

But the proposal caused a stir among dozens of people in the audience who considered it much more important. Some said the ordinance needed more input. Others said the move could be a dagger to the heart for the kayak businesses.

The ordinance passed Monday allows commercial activity at all city parks and facilities. But the nearly two-hour discussion centered around the Cherry Grove Park and Boat Landing on 53rd Avenue North and specifically changes to the kayak businesses that launch into the marsh there.

The city capped the number of available business licenses at six for the kayak companies and is building a new ramp for them. The current ramp will be available to recreational boats and kayaks.

Mahaney said the city is spending $400,000 dollars on infrastructure in that area and only 10% of that is going toward the new kayak ramp. Other projects include more parking and improved access to the park.

He added that the parking will be for everyone, not just the kayakers.

“Every vehicle, even those with boats, will have to pay $2 an hour to park there,” Mahaney said. “We’re trying to accommodate everyone — fishermen with boats, those who fish from the dock, recreational and commercial kayaks.”

Cherry Grove resident Jeff Wood said the ordinance looks like the city is trying to turn a public park into a commercial area.

“You’re pushing the public out,” Wood said. “It seems a huge safety issue is being ignored for commercial businesses.”