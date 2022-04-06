Six kayak tour businesses will receive contract offers from the City of North Myrtle Beach this week.
But not everyone is pleased with the terms.
“Literally cuts my business income in half,” said Justin Summerall, owner of J&L Kayaking, referring to the 10% fee that will be imposed on kayak businesses.
North Myrtle Beach City Council on Monday gave initial approval to what city manager Mike Mahaney called a “housekeeping” ordinance.
But the proposal caused a stir among dozens of people in the audience who considered it much more important. Some said the ordinance needed more input. Others said the move could be a dagger to the heart for the kayak businesses.
The ordinance passed Monday allows commercial activity at all city parks and facilities. But the nearly two-hour discussion centered around the Cherry Grove Park and Boat Landing on 53rd Avenue North and specifically changes to the kayak businesses that launch into the marsh there.
The city capped the number of available business licenses at six for the kayak companies and is building a new ramp for them. The current ramp will be available to recreational boats and kayaks.
Mahaney said the city is spending $400,000 dollars on infrastructure in that area and only 10% of that is going toward the new kayak ramp. Other projects include more parking and improved access to the park.
He added that the parking will be for everyone, not just the kayakers.
“Every vehicle, even those with boats, will have to pay $2 an hour to park there,” Mahaney said. “We’re trying to accommodate everyone — fishermen with boats, those who fish from the dock, recreational and commercial kayaks.”
Cherry Grove resident Jeff Wood said the ordinance looks like the city is trying to turn a public park into a commercial area.
“You’re pushing the public out,” Wood said. “It seems a huge safety issue is being ignored for commercial businesses.”
Bob Cox said the ordinance was too important to pass without more public input. He said it should be sent back to the planning commission.
City attorney Chris Noury said the proposal was properly vetted and advertised as it made its way through the planning commission to the council.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the ordinance applies to every park and facility in the city, not just the boat landing. She noted that fees are paid for lessons in city facilities and to play city recreation sports.
As for the boat ramp concerns, Hatley said the new ramp and improvements will allow for even greater public access, not less.
“We’re trying to strike a balance for everyone,” she said. “Give us time and you will be pleased with what’s happening. The parking fees and business fees will more than pay for the new ramp.”
It’s the business fees that have frustrated the kayak businesses. In addition to paying for a city business license, the six businesses operating out of the boat ramp will have to pay 10% of the gross revenues generated at the ramp. In an earlier workshop, the original proposal called for a 7% fee.
Summerall said the 10% fee could be catastrophic for the six kayak businesses at the boat ramp.
When he opened in 2009, Summerall’s business was one of the first in the area. In addition to his regular employees, he has a program that provides internships to students from Coastal Carolina University.
“I operate on a 20-25% profit margin already,” Summerall said. “And now to take 10% of that could be devastating. … I don’t know if I’m going to have to cut staff yet or not. And I don’t know how it will affect our association with Coastal Carolina.”
Summerall said he agrees that some fee needs to be paid but feels 10% is excessive.
“I proposed paying a fee for parking spaces and launch fees,” he said. “With the 10%, they will pay for that ramp over and over.”
His general manager Catherine Ingersol said the kayak businesses get blamed for the traffic and parking at the park and boat ramp but much of it actually comes from other sources.
“Recreational kayaking and fishing have exponentially grown over the last several years,” she said. “The flounder season in North Carolina has been canceled the last three seasons and they’re coming here.”
Wyatt Todd of Kokopelli Surf Camp, Paddleboard and Kayak Tours said the city and housing developers are to blame for the overcrowding along the marsh and waterways.
“Nine out of 10 houses along the marsh are commercial rental businesses,” Todd said. “It’s not fair to charge a disproportionate fee to kayak businesses.”
Summerall has said he’s willing to try to reach a middle ground with the city.
"Our general hope is that the city will allow for enough time for companies to make adjustments," he said. "Is the congestion bad out there? Are the complaints somewhat valid? The congestion is bad. Is it all kayaking? No. There’s a lot of things that aren’t heard at city council meetings.”
He said the biggest adjustment will be the increased fee.
“Ten percent, I think, is kind of absolutely out of control,” he said. “As a kayak company, we operate just like every other place, every other business in the city. … It’s tough. We’re a small company.”
Mahaney said the city will meet with the six kayak businesses this week to present an agreement proposal to each of them.
“Some will sign and some will probably take them to their legal guys to check,” he said. “The 10% fee is not negotiable.”
He added that the city is waiting for approval from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management (OCRM) to begin construction on the new ramp.
