Police arrested a man Saturday and charged him with grand larceny and reckless driving after he drove a white BMW with New Jersey plates into a North Myrtle Beach candy store Friday morning, according to an incident report and online jail records.
Jefari Davis, 25, of Syracuse, New York, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday and was released on bond on Sunday.
The same day that Davis drove the BMW into the candy shop, a woman contacted North Myrtle police to report that her 2018 Honda Civic had been stolen from the North Beach Plantation parking garage.
The report said surveillance footage from the garage showed two men, identified in the report as Davis and another man named Jerrell Martel Allen, pacing back and forth near the Honda and a white BMW with New Jersey plates starting at about 2:35 a.m.
At about 5:23 a.m. Friday, Allen got into the Honda Civic and drove off, and Davis left in the BMW, according to the report. Police recovered the Honda several hours later at a parking lot on 4719 S. Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach with driver's side bumper damage and a deployed driver's side airbag. The report said the only property missing was a black Kate Spade wallet with a Maryland driver's license, debit card, and social security card.
About an hour after leaving the parking garage, around 6:30 a.m., both Davis and Allen were involved in the candy store crash, police said.
Davis told police that he was driving the BWM northbound on Highway 17 when his hoodie fell over his eyes and caused him to lose control of the car, according to a North Myrtle Beach police incident report, which adds that witnesses saw the vehicle traveling at a “high rate of speed.”
Officers found Allen lying on the pavement with a broken leg, according to the report. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said he was transferred to an emergency room for treatment.
The fire department said the building was not open and was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
Police said Davis left the scene with his family in a black SUV before officers could return Davis’ driver’s license, accident report and a summons for reckless driving.
Davis was arrested and charged with grand larceny and reckless driving on Saturday after he came in to police headquarters to retrieve his driver's license. He bonded out on Sunday.
It's unclear if Allen has been arrested. He's not listed in the J. Reuben Long Detention Centers online jail bookings.
