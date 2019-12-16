Judge Benjamin Culbertson on Monday ordered a temporary injunction to close and secure a Windy Hill property owned by Joeseph Rideoutte Jr. as a part of a nuisance action against the property.
In October, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office filed the action against Rideoutte, who was arrested on several drug charges on September 12. He was just one of three men arrested at two different properties owned by Rideoutte.
“This is the outcome that we wanted to try and stop this activity in our neighborhood,” said North Myrtle Beach councilor Nikki Fontana, who runs the Windy Hill Community Watch group. “We’ll move forward and see what happens later on.”
The nuisance action claims that a confidential informant in September conducted multiple purchases of methamphetamine from a house at 503 38th Ave South in Windy Hill. Rideoutte doesn’t live there, but owns the property and the nuisance action claims he rents it out to others who live there.
“It’s been [brought up at] every meeting that I’ve had for community watch,” Fontana said. “In between that, I constantly get phone calls, text emails, concerning that property.”
Rideoutte’s attorney Bert von Herrmann argued during Monday’s hearing that Rideoutte hadn’t been convicted of any crime allegedly committed on the property.
Von Herrmann also questioned the reliability of the evidence against Ridoutte by arguing that the drugs allegedly purchased had not been tested to confirm that it was meth, and said the information regarding the location of the drug purchase came from confidential informants, not the officers.
After plaintiff attorney Jim Battle listed all the dates when drug buys were allegedly made from the property, Culbertson agreed to the injunction, and specified that the state would be responsible for securing it.
Fontana said members of the community watch had made Rideoutte’s property a priority dating back to February of 2019.
“Community watch is strong, and that’s what they were looking to do,” she said. “Right now, they prevailed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.